“‪Admin is the king of shades‬” - F1 fans react to Mercedes team’s brutal Mick Schumacher jibe at Haas

Mercedes finally let Mick Schumacher do donuts on track. The reserve driver made his first appearance in the Goodwood Festival of Speed in a 2011 Mercedes W02 that his father, the legendary Michael Schumacher, raced in.

This was something that he wanted to do since the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP as a final send-off from Team Haas, but was asked not to.

In the 2023 Festival of Speed, Mick was finally able to pull off donuts on the track, something which was featured on Mercedes' Twitter page.

This was a subtle jibe at Haas as the Mercedes admin posted:

Here is how F1 fans reacted to Mercedes throwing shade at Haas:

Merc admin casually violating Haas engineer

Admin is the king of shades

The tea is hot

A sight we love to see

HELLO. YES GIVE HIM THE DONUTS

What went down in 2022 Abu Dhabi GP with Mick Schumacher when he was with Haas?

It was not long ago that former Haas driver, Mick Schumacher, was told to stop doing donuts after the end of the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After finishing 16th and running into Nicholas Latifi, to end his racing tenure with Haas on a positive note, Mick tried doing donuts on the track. But he heard this from his race engineer:

“Sorry, Mick, can you stop doing donuts, please? Seriously. I’m sorry, Mick, but we just can’t, sorry.”

When Haas bid farewell to Mick Schumacher and wished him luck for the future, trackside engineering director Ayao Kamatsu said that the team loved him. It was at the same time that Mick tried doing donuts when Ayao came online and told him to stop.

Mick's response to Ayao was equally heartbreaking:

“It’s alright, Ayao. I love you too.”

After the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP, Mick Schumacher was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season at Haas. This eventually led to him joining Mercedes as their reserve F1 driver.

Mick's role at Mercedes includes helping in the ongoing development of W14, attending all GPs, and conducting regular work at the simulator at Brackley.

He has learned a lot ever since and has been lauded for burning the midnight oil to have the Mercedes W14 in its best form for the British GP.

However, Mick's racing seat with Mercedes after this season is doubtful. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been in talks with teams like Williams F1 Racing and McLaren to find him a seat for racing in the future.