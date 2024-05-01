Adrian Newey drops "new challenges for myself" hint in official Red Bull departure statement 

Departing Red Bull chief engineer Adrian Newey has dropped a major hint on his next 'challenge' in the coming seasons.

After weeks of rumors and speculations, Red Bull Racing has confirmed the departure of their long-time engineer and chief technical officer, Newey.

Newey will depart from his role in the first quarter of the 2025 season. This means that the Briton will see out the rest of the ongoing campaign, where Red Bull aims to secure yet another Constructors' Championship with the Newey-designed RB20.

In an official statement released by the 65-year-old, he acknowledged his pivotal role in Red Bull Racing's evolution from a newcomer to a multiple title-winning team. Adrian Newey also emphasized that it's the right time for him to embrace new challenges. He wrote:

"For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing's progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team.

"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the Team my focus will lie there."

If rumors are to be believed, Adrian Newey could very well be on his way to Ferrari next season. If so, the Briton would team up with Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton at the Maranello-based outfit, with the latter also set to join the Italian team in 2025.

Adrian Newey addresses Christian Horner and expresses gratitude towards Red Bull leaders

Newey extended his appreciation to the talented individuals he has collaborated with at Red Bull Racing, recognizing their dedication and hard work in propelling the team to greatness. He said:

"It has been a real privilege, and I am confident that the engineering Team are well prepared for the work going into the final evolution of the car under the four-year period of this regulation set."

He also paid tribute to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner at a time when reports of a rift between the duo have marred Red Bull's 2024 season. Adrian Newey stated:

"On a personal note, I would also like to thank the shareholders, the late Dietrich Mateschitz, Mark Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya for their unwavering support. And Christian, who has not only been my business partner but also a friend of our respective families.

"Also, thanks to Oliver Mintzlaff for his stewardship and Eddie Jordan, my close friend and manager."

Dubbed one of the greatest engineers of all time, Adrian Newey has won 12 Constructors' Championships and 13 Drivers' Championships across his career. His recent machinery, the RB19, was the most dominant vehicle in the history of the sport, winning a spectacular 21 out of 22 races in the 2023 season.