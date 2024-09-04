Adrian Newey insider closes the door on future speculation amid Aston Martin’s forthcoming news conference

Adrian Newey's manager and former F1 team owner, Eddie Jordan, recently said that he would not comment on Red Bull's aero wizard's future. This comment was made amid rumors of Newey potentially moving to Aston Martin in 2025.

Red Bull announced in May 2024 that Newey would be departing the team shortly. They also stated that he will stay on to work on the company's first hypercar, the RB17, before departing in the first half of 2025.

Rumors started to circulate that teams like Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and other elite teams were hoping to hire Newey as soon as word broke that he was officially leaving Red Bull. There have been reports of contract offers with enormous salaries.

Since May, Aston Martin has been mentioned in nearly all of the reports and speculations on Newey's future. The billionaire Lawrence Stroll's British team was said to be putting up a fight financially to get the car designer. Rumor had it that Newey paid a covert visit to the team's Silverstone factory earlier this year as well.

After the Italian GP, reports of Aston Martin announcing Newey's arrival in the Azerbaijan GP emerged again. However, when his manager was asked about such rumors, he remained tight-lipped.

Speaking to BBC, Eddie Jordan said:

"I am not prepared to answer - I will not be forthcoming in any shape or form."

As of now, there has not been any news regarding Newey's arrival in Aston Martin. The British engineer continues to work with Red Bull for their RB17 project.

Aston Martin boss on attracting Adrian Newey to his team

Aston Martin CEO Lawrence Stroll recently talked about Adrian Newey and how he is trying everything to hire the car designer.

Speaking to Bloomberg on Tuesday, Stroll claimed that he and Newey have been in contact with each other for years and not just months. He praised Red Bull's engineer for his impressive track record in F1 and said that every F1 team, including his own, would feel delighted if Adrian Newey joined them.

"Adrian and I have been talking not only for months but actually for years. Adrian is clearly the most talented and gifted individual in Formula One based on his track record and history. So I’d be very excited for Adrian to join our team, as I think every other Formula One team on the grid would feel exactly the same," Stroll said.

When asked whether he was doing everything he could to get the aero wizard, Stroll senior agreed.

"You can definitely assume that," he added.

Adrian Newey has worked for some of the best teams in the sport, including Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull. With his help, teams and drivers have won 12 constructors' titles and 13 drivers' titles, respectively.

