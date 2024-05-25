“Adrian Newey is a myth”: Red Bull taskmaster pays tribute to outgoing F1 designer 

Red Bull Racing's director and head of driver development programme Helmut Marko has branded departing engineer Adrian Newey a "myth." Newey is set to part ways with the team in the first quarter of 2025.

After finding success through the ranks of McLaren and Williams F1 teams early on in his career, British engineering mastermind Adrian Newey joined Red Bull Racing in 2006. Currently, the team's chief technical officer, Newey's time at the Austrian outfit saw them undergo two different periods of dominance in Formula 1.

The Milton Keynes-based team won four straight championships from 2010-2013, and continues to dominate the sport with Max Verstappen having won three consecutive world titles between 2021 and 2023. However, after having spent nearly two decades of his career with Red Bull, Newey announced his decision to depart from the team come next season.

As the team prepares to embrace a life without Newey, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest F1 engineers of all time, Red Bull's 'taskmaster' Helmut Marko recently shared his thoughts on the Briton.

Speaking in a recent interview with formula1.de (via Motorsport-Total), Marko said:

"The advantage of having Newey is that the others don't have him. Newey is a myth. He has contributed a great deal to our success."

At the same time, Marko highlighted the strength and depth of Red Bull’s current technical team, expressing confidence in their ability to maintain high performance levels in the post-Newey era. He said:

"In the meantime, the technical team has also been very broadly positioned. We have young talents like Ben Waterhouse or established ones like Pierre Wache."

The Red Bull director also acknowledged the allure Newey’s presence held for aspiring engineers and added:

"But as I said, it's also a psychological factor. There were many young engineers who probably only came to us because working under Newey had its appeal, and he is the most successful designer."

Eddie Jordan quashes rumors of Adrian Newey's rumored agreement with Ferrari

With his departure set in stone, multiple teams emerged as speculations for Newey's next destination. Ferrari, in particular, appeared to make the most sense as the Briton's new home, given their acquisition of seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

Reports from Daily Mail claimed that Adrian Newey had already signed a pre-contract with the Italian outfit for the next season. However, speaking on a recent episode of his Formula For Success podcast, Newey's business manager Eddie Jordan has denounced these claims.

He said (via PlanetF1):

"It’s not accurate, I can absolutely give my life on that. There is no inclination to go in any particular way at the moment. We’re looking at opportunities and letting people come and we are letting people come and talk to us."

He added:

"It’s really very wrong to be so blatant about [Newey] joining a certain team. In this case he talks about Ferrari. I’m speaking as someone who should know and I’m not giving any information away… at no stage is any of this discussion happening."