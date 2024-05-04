Adrian Newey responds to Lewis Hamilton's comments over Ferrari union

Red Bull aero wizard Adrian Newey replied positively to Lewis Hamilton's statements about him and whether he would join Ferrari in the future, but Newey added that he might need a break.

On May 1, Red Bull announced Newey's exit from the team, which will happen after the first quarter of 2025. It sparked debates about the Brit's next destination. Ferrari was named among the top candidate teams Newey could join, along with Aston Martin and Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton will join the Prancing Horse in 2025. Since Newey had mentioned how he always wanted to work with the seven-time world champion and Ferrari, many reckon the veteran F1 engineer could move to Maranello to fulfill his dreams.

At a press conference during the 2024 F1 Miami GP, Hamilton had nothing but praise for Newey and said that it would be a privilege to work with him.

Responding to that, Newey told Sky Sports that it was kind of Hamilton to praise him and addressed his potential move to Ferrari. However, he added that he could take a break and decide his future a bit later.

"It's very kind of Lewis to say that. I'm very flattered. At the moment, it's just take a bit of a break and see what happens next," Newey said.

Lewis Hamilton showered praise on Adrian Newey, addressing his potential move to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton praised Red Bull chief technical officer Adrian Newey and talked about his potential move to Ferrari.

At the Miami GP press conference, Hamilton initially lauded Adrian Newey's track record and how he works with teams. Although Hamilton praised Ferrari's current team and their recent progress, he admitted that the British engineer would be a great addition to the Italian team.

"Well, I mean, Adrian's known for … He's got such a great history, track record. And, you know, he's obviously just done an amazing job through his career in engaging with teams and the knowledge that he has. And I think he would be an amazing addition," Hamilton said.

"I think they've already got a great team. They're already making huge progress, strides forwards, their cars quicker this year. But yeah, it would be a privilege to work with him," he added.

Lewis Hamilton will head to the Prancing Horse in 2025, replacing Carlos Sainz in the process.