Adrian Newey’s exit could trigger a domino effect at Red Bull as per former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Ivan Capelli claimed that Adrian Newey's exit could lead to other engineers leaving with him as well from Red Bull.

The F1 world has been filled with reports of a potential exit of the aero wizard from the reigning world champions amidst the recent internal power struggle in the organization.

There have been rumors linking him to a move away from Milton Keynes to other rival teams such as Ferrari and Aston Martin given his experience in the sport. Speaking with Gazzetta della Sport, Capelli believed that other Red Bull engineers might leave with Adrian Newey and cause a domino effect.

He said:

“At 65 years old, going away is a major challenge in which you put everything back on the line. And, by the way, it occurs to me that by logic he will not leave alone, an engineer of that caliber takes his loyalists with him since in a new structure he will have to be immediately operational and active. That is, if it happens at all.”

“What sets Adrian apart from everyone is his ability to evaluate his own work in a very aseptic way. Last year he won 21 out of 22 races and said, well, this car has no more development and it’s going to be remade."

Red Bull in their statement informed that Newey was contracted to them until the end of the 2025 season and they were not aware of news of him leaving them and joining a rival team next year.

Adrian Newey predicts the F1 grid will close up in 2025

Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey stated that the F1 grid would close up in the final year before the engine regulations are introduced in the 2026 season.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Newey said:

“And no doubt it will be an even tighter fight for everybody next year. So, just as everything's starting to converge, and fans are starting to get what they want, we have got an even bigger change – because it’s the first time I can remember we’ve got a new PU and chassis happening at the same time."

"So, the chances of that blowing the grid apart have to be pretty significant.”

The 2026 engine regulations are likely to throw a spanner in the works as every team would start from zero, and the potential exit of Adrian Newey from Red Bull would certainly send alarm bells in the Austrian outfit.