Adrian Newey's subtle jibe at Red Bull and McLaren as he praises Aston Martin's welcoming nature

Adrian Newey took a subtle dig at former teams Red Bull and McLaren as he praised Aston Martin's welcoming nature. The F1 genius has been a part of the sport for more than 3 decades now, during which he's been a part of some of the most dominant teams in the sport's history.

He was first part of Williams, where he got his major break with a big team. Then he moved to McLaren after Ron Dennis brought him over. After close to a decade with the Woking-based team, Newey moved to Milton Keynes with Red Bull and was one of the founding members.

After spending close to two decades at the squad and achieving a lot of success, Newey announced last season that he was moving to Aston Martin, another ambitious project that he wanted to turn into a success. The aero wizard has been working away at Silverstone, and in what was his first interview since joining the team, Newey talked about his experience of joining a new team.

Crediting Aston Martin for being welcoming, Adrian Newey did allude that this was something that was not often the case for him. In the interview published on the team's official website, he said,

"When you join a new team, it's always difficult to know what the experience is going to be. Every time I’ve joined a new team, each has been very different. The first thing I can say about the team is that everyone has been very welcoming, which is great – it hasn't always been the case when I've started with a new team.

"This is a team that has grown a lot in headcount over a very short space of time. We have great facilities, people are keen and enthusiastic, and it is our job to get on and get everything working smoothly. F1 is about people: yes, there is a lot of technology, but it's people who drive things forward."

Adrian Newey on how he would try to inculcate the winning mentality at Aston Martin

In F1, the name Adrian Newey has been synonymous with winning. Every team he's gone to, he ends up propelling the squad to the next level and winning titles. Aston Martin currently is not in the best shape when it comes to that and is currently struggling to turn the tide. When questioned how he can bring that winning mentality to the squad, Newey said that it was important to create the self-belief within the outfit.

"Winning mentality is always a difficult one. If it's a team that hasn't had much success over the years, then not winning becomes the norm. It's important to create the self-belief that we have the collective abilities to succeed. This is all part of trying to drive things forward."

"Now, I'm not a cheerleader, and I'm not like an American football coach who will stand up at the front of a room and give a rousing speech. It's about working with everybody and developing together."

Newey has been a name synonymous with success in F1. He is, however, part of a squad that is floundering at the moment. Whether Newey can turn the tide at Aston Martin is certainly going to be interesting to see.

