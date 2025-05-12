Adrian Newey's wife Amanda Newey reacts to a hilarious video featuring US president Donald Trump's AI generated likeness

Renowned automotive designer and aerodynamicist Adrian Newey's wife, Amanda Smerczak, reacted to a hilarious video featuring US president Donald Trump on social media. She laughed off an AI-generated video of Trump transformed into a baby and giving a speech about America's youth.

Newey, 66, is one of the world's most valued and celebrated automotive design engineers. In his 40-year career in F1, he designed cars that led multiple teams, including Red Bull, to a combined 12 world championships. He spent his last 20 years with the Bulls, where Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen won four drivers' titles each.

Meanwhile, Newey's career has been massively supported by his wife, Amanda Smerczak. She is quite popular on social media, sharing humorous takes on her husband and other world affairs.

Recently, she reshared an AI-generated video of USA president Donald Trump transformed into a baby. The video had the voiceover of Trump's speech to America's youth, urging them to show up to work five days a week.

Amanda hilariously reacted to the video:

Amanda Newey's X post [Image Source: @amanda_newey/X]

Adrian Newey, meanwhile, quit Red Bull last year to join Aston Martin. He will work on the design of the 2026 car effective immediately, as major engine regulations overhaul is around the corner.

As soon as Newey joined Aston officially in March this year, Amanda wished him luck with yet another hilarious message.

“I can’t wait to see you again, dear husband! Let’s catch up in about five years time," she wrote on X.

The 66-year-old was expected to take a break from Formula 1 after serving the sport for 40 years. However, he revealed that being an automotive designer is something he has always wanted to do since he was a child. Instead of switching to a different racing series, he felt it was wise to stick to F1.

Adrian Newey's primary responsibility at Aston Martin revealed

Aston Martin Announce The Arrival Of Adrian Newey - Source: Getty

Aston Martin's new managing technical partner, Adrian Newey, will devote his entire focus to designing the 2026 car. As confirmed by team principal Andy Cowell, Newey's primary responsibility is to work on next year's mega project, and he will likely not intervene in fixing the 2025 season challenger, AMR25's problems.

Talking to RacingNews365, Cowell said:

"100% of Adrian's designing time is on 2026. He joined in March, so there was a period of him getting up to speed with the regulations and up to speed with the concept work we were doing in the preceding couple of months. There are some tough deadlines to meet for releasing monocoque details and transmission details, and the cars are running earlier for the 2026 season, with the test at the end of January".

"Getting a car ready for that point requires slightly earlier decision points, and clearly everything is new, and there is zero carryover [from 2025]. There is a lot of work there, and Adrian has just been focused on that," he added.

Adrian Newey has a big task at hand as he has limited time to develop a strong design compatible with the power units being designed as per the new engine regulations.

