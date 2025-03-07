"Let’s catch up in about five years time": Adrian Newey's wife shares a hilarious post as the aero wizard begins work at Aston Martin

Aston Martin officially welcomed Adrian Newey as managing technical partner as the latter began work at the team's Silverstone factory. His wife, Amanda, however, shared an amusing social media post, taking a dig at his long working hours.

Newey, one of the most celebrated motorsport design engineers, has embraced a fresh career change at the age of 66. Having worked with Red Bull Racing for the last two decades, he decided to exit his contract last year in May.

While Newey was expected to take a break from F1, given the fact that he has been working in this industry for the last 40 years, he chose to switch teams instead.

Despite Ferrari being the frontrunners to sign the 66-year-old, billionaire Lawrence Stroll, he outbid the Italian team to get Newey into Aston Martin instead. The design engineer agreed to a multi-year contract, which will reportedly pay him 20 million euros annually.

Meanwhile, Adrian Newey officially began work as Aston Martin's managing technical partner on March 6, 2025, as the team shared a special post from Newey's first day at work.

The 66-year-old's wife, Amanda Newey, however, reacted to the post with a hilarious caption, taking a dig at her husband's prolonged F1 career.

"I can't wait to see you again, dear husband! Let's catch up in about five years time 🤪😂😉," Amanda wrote.

Screenshot of Amanda Newey's wife's comment [Source: @amanda_newey/X]

Newey has been working in F1 for the last 40 years, and at the age of 66, he has begun a new chapter at Aston Martin. This time, he will not only be a technical partner but also a shareholder.

Lawrence Stroll aims to build a championship-winning team in the next cycle, and bringing Newey on board was a major step towards that ambitious quest.

Adrian Newey to work on two projects simultaneously at Aston Martin

Aston Martin Announce The Arrival Of Adrian Newey - Source: Getty

Adrian Newey, the new managing technical partner of Aston Martin, will have significant responsibilities on his shoulders in the 2025 season. According to team principal Andy Cowell, the 66-year-old will primarily build the 2026 season car as per the new regulations.

Apart from this, Newey will also help in the development of Astons' 2025 season challenger, AMR25. Talking to Motorsportweek, Cowell said:

"We’re looking forward to welcoming him on site, doing an induction for a new employee. Might be a little bit different. And starting work on introducing him to the key technical players within our business, showing him the business tools for engineering the car, and then getting stuck into creating a 2026 car and helping the improvements on 2025."

Having helped Red Bull crack the code to 2021 regulation changes, expectations from Adrian Newey will be high as he gears up to face 2026 season engine regulations with Aston Martin.

