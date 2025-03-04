Aston Martin pulls back the curtain on what Adrian Newey would be working on as soon as he joins the team

Adrian Newey has officially assumed the role of Aston Martin's Managing Technical Partner. According to team principal Andy Cowell, Newey's key role will be to understand and master the 2026 regulations while also improving the 2025 season car.

Aston Martin signed celebrated design engineer Newey to a multi-year contract last season to boost their quest to transform into a championship-winning team. The man, who possesses 40 years of experience working in motorsports, will reportedly earn around 20 million pounds annually.

Newey previously worked for Red Bull Racing for nearly two decades. However, from this year, he will help Aston Martin get an edge over its rivals.

On March 4, 2025, Newey officially assumed work as Aston Martin's Managing Technical Partner. Team principal Andy Cowell spilled the beans on how the 66-year-old's first week at the Silverstone factory will look.

Talking to Motorsportweek, Cowell said:

“You know, everybody’s super excited to work with Adrian. His record speaks for itself. So we’re looking forward to welcoming him on site, doing an induction for a new employee. Might be a little bit different. And starting work on introducing him to the key technical players within our business, showing him the business tools for engineering the car, and then getting stuck into creating a 2026 car and helping the improvements on 2025."

As Cowell suggested, Adrian Newey will have two major responsibilities. He will initially focus on understanding the upcoming season regulation changes and then help the team bring in improvements in the 2025 season car once the calendar begins.

Newey's expertise and knowledge of design are invaluable to Aston Martin. Team owner Lawrence Stroll had made a big investment to bring Newey into his fold. Hence, expectations from the renowned designer will be huge as he gears up to embrace a fresh chapter of his life.

Adrian Newey is to have his own office in Aston Martin's Silverstone factory

Aston Martin Announce The Arrival Of Adrian Newey - Source: Getty

Adrian Newey will reportedly have his own space with Aston Martin ahead of his official joining with the team. According to newly appointed team principal Andy Cowell, Newey will have a personalized office in the Silverstone factory.

Talking to Motorsportweek, Cowell said:

“I could show you a photo, but there are too many of you to look at the image on my phone. So yes, his office is ready. The drawing board’s there."

Newey has a certain style of working when it comes to designing a car. During his stint at Red Bull, he reportedly had a secret pathway from his home to the Milton Keynes factory.

Hence, with Aston Martin as well, Adrian Newey will likely continue with his style. By having an office inside the factory, he can cut down the travel time and instead devote more attention to his actual work, which is designing.

