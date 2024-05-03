Adrian Newey set to join Ferrari as a super consultant: Reports

In the wake of Adrian Newey leaving Red Bull, it is being reported that he might join Ferrari as a 'super consultant'.

The aero wizard and the reigning world champions recently revealed the end of their time together that saw them claim seven driver's and six constructor's championships in 19 years. The Brit would depart from the Austrian team in early 2025 after completing his work on the hypercar RB17.

But there have been a lot of rumors regarding his next destination in the paddock, with many teams running for his signature. Ferrari and Aston Martin were touted to be front-runners to sign Adrian Newey but the iconic engineer rejected the Silverstone-based team.

As reported by Sky Italia, Ferrari are keen on signing Adrian Newey as early as next year as a 'super consultant' so that he can influence the 2026 car. The role might begin in April 2025 and might have the option of intervening in the races next season.

According to several Italian news reports, Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur traveled to London to persuade the 65-year-old to join them after his exit from Red Bull.

Adrian Newey gives his take on potentially joining Ferrari

Adrian Newey stated that the Ferrari remains a 'magic' brand in the world of motorsports and he had been approached to join them several times in the past.

While appearing on the Formula for Success podcast, Newey said:

"I mean Ferrari is this magic brand that I suppose in all honesty probably everybody in Motor Racing is always fascinated by and tempted to join if there's the opportunity. I've been approached and come close three times now, one of those in IndyCar way back and it's an amazing brand.

"It has had all this mystique about it and it's effectively the Italian national team with all the pros and cons that come with that. The cons are that you are kind of if you don't do a great job you're absolutely berated and torn apart um of course if you do a good job then you're a national hero."

All the Tifosi would hope that this time around Newey could sign the contract and make the partnership possible after so many near misses to join them in the past three decades.

That said, it looks unlikely that an announcement regarding Adrian Newey's future will come anytime soon as he will be focused on finishing his commitments with Red Bull.