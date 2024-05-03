Adrian Newey in talks with F1 backmarker as his next assignment after Red Bull: Reports 

The Adrian Newey saga and his future in F1 continue to get even more interesting as the ace designer is reportedly in talks with Williams as his next assignment.

RacingNews365 has reported that James Vowles has had discussions with the former Red Bull designer as Newey continues to map his future in the sport.

The reports from the Italian media have all but declared that Ferrari is going to be the next destination for Adrian Newey. The role of 'super consultant' is what is being floated at this stage, in which Newey won't have to build an entire team around him but be more of a contributor to the squad, just like he was at Red Bull.

There is, however, the case where the announcement has not been made, and hence rumors have been doing the rounds on where his future could be. In the same vein, RacingNews365 reports that Adrian Newey has had discussions with Williams team principal James Vowles for a potential return to the team after 3 decades.

Williams is one team that has been trying to regain some of the goldust it had during its heyday. James Vowles has been relentlessly at work trying to rebuild a team that has not won a title since 1997. Bringing Newey is certainly a part of that rebuilding phase. According to the publication, talks have begun on a positive note, and it remains to be seen what happens next.

Adrian Newey's history with Williams

Adrian Newey has a history with the team, as this was the very place where he first established himself in F1. This was the team where Newey first built the groundbreaking active aerodynamics incorporated by Williams that dominated the sport.

Newey was part of Williams from 1991 to 1996 and built some groundbreaking cars during this time. His cars helped Nigel Mansell win his only title in 1992. Alain Prost won the title with the team in 1993 and then Damon Hill won the title in 1996. The reason behind his departure from WIlliams was a result of Newey's demand to be a co-owner, which didn't sit right with Patrick Head and Frank Williams.

Ironically, the last Williams car that won the title was in 1997 and it was essentially an Adrian Newey creation. The team is not the same F1 giant that it once was. The finances and success have dried out and as a result, the team is not even close to having the kind of glory that defined it in the 1990s.

If Newey does go back to the team, no doubt it would be a fresh challenge, but it would also be a major prop for James Vowles, who was able to convince Adrian to take the plunge.