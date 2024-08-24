Adrian Newey yet to accept Aston Martin's offer to join the team after he leaves Red Bull: Reports

Recent reports suggest that Adrian Newey has yet to accept Aston Martin's reported offer as he decides to leave Red Bull in 2025. The British team, along with several other outfits reportedly approached the aero wizard.

According to The Race, Newey has not signed a contract from Aston Martin to become the team's senior member in 2025. These reports come amid rumors about Aston Martin and Red Bull reaching an agreement regarding Newey's move.

In May 2024, Red Bull announced that Newey would soon leave the team. The team added that he would continue to work on the company's first hypercar, RB17, after which he will leave the team in the first half of 2025.

As news of him officially leaving Red Bull surfaced, rumors began flying around, claiming that teams like Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and other top teams were aiming to hire Newey. Reports spoke of contract offers with massive paychecks.

Aston Martin's name popped up in almost every report since May. The British team, owned by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, was rumored to be flexing its financial muscle to lure the car designer. There were some rumors of Newey secretly visiting the team's factory in Silverstone this year as well.

As of now, however, there has been no announcement from Newey or Red Bull about the car designer's future in the sport. He recently took a long holiday and returned to work on the RB17.

F1 pundit reports Adrian Newey's 'secret' visit to Aston Martin's factory amid his transfer rumors

In July 2024, F1 pundit Craig Slater claimed that Adrian Newey had a "secret" visit to Aston Martin's factory at Silverstone in June. The Sky Sports presenter said that Newey quietly visited Aston Martin, with no staff or media near the factory for fear of potential leaks.

Slater added that Newey also met with Aston Martin's owner Lawrence Stroll.

"Newey did indeed visit the Aston Martin factory a couple of weeks ago. This was almost a behind-closed-doors event. Aston Martin kept staff away, they did not want news of this visit leaking out."

"Newey toured the campus, met with Lawrence Stroll, the team owner, and personal terms have been discussed. My understanding is Aston Martin can meet Newey's personal demands, although they are very considerable indeed," Slater said.

Working for some of the top teams in the game, such as Red Bull, McLaren, and Williams, Newey has devoted his entire life to F1. On the racetrack, his vehicles have excelled, taking home 12 constructors' crowns and was behind 13 drivers' titles.

