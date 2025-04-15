Advantage Lewis Hamilton as Ferrari boss shares update on car's development

In what appears to be positive news for Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has revealed that the team would try to develop the car to suit the driver. The seven-time F1 champion joined the team this season in a bid to break Michael Schumacher's record.

The move more or less has not been impressive, as Ferrari has dropped down from the level of competitiveness it had last season. As a result, the team has not scored even a single podium this season. Lewis Hamilton did, however, have a bright spot, and it was in China, where he got pole position and won the sprint race.

Other than that race weekend, Hamilton has more or less been behind Charles Leclerc in terms of performance. This should have been expected, as the driver is moving teams for the first time in 12 years, and when that happens, it takes time to adjust to the car and new surroundings.

Talking to the media, including Sportskeeda Fred Vasseur revealed that the team would develop the car to suit Lewis Hamilton's style while the driver tries to make a step himself and improve. He said:

"You won’t replace 12 years of collaboration in two weeks or in two races. That means that for sure we need to improve, but I think this is true for everybody in the team, in the paddock, that we have the DNA for our sport is to try to do a better job and I think it’s good to have Lewis with this mindset to say, ‘OK, I have to improve also myself and to adapt myself to the car."

He added:

“We will work on the car to adapt the car to Lewis, but he also has to do a step. And I think this, between us, is done in a positive way and a very constructive way.”

The Ferrari boss also talked about Hamilton's attitude after the race and labeled it positive.

Ferrari boss on Lewis Hamilton's downbeat demeanor

Zhou Guanyu, Lewis Hamilton, Frederic Vasseur, Christian Horner, and Liam Lawson stand in tribute to the late Eddie Jordan prior to the F1 Grand Prix of China - Source: Getty

After qualifying, Lewis Hamilton was quite disappointed with how things had gone. The driver was around 6 tenths down on Charles Leclerc, which is a massive gap between teammates.

The driver even hinted that it was arguably something to do with his driving style as well. Fred Vasseur felt that the fact that Hamilton was this downbeat after Saturday was a positive for him because it indicated that the driver was disappointed by how things had panned out. He said:

"Now the fact that he was a bit down yesterday evening, I like it. Because if the guy is coming back in P10 [sic] and he says it’s a shame, for sure he was disappointed because he was much better [than that] all the weekend so far.”

Hamilton will be hoping to rediscover form soon enough because the pressure appears to be mounting on the driver as the gap to Charles Leclerc gets bigger.

