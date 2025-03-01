"After 12 years together Lewis Hamilton tells me he's going to Ferrari, really?: Toto Wolff in the Netflix Drive to Survive season 7

Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton were in focus in the trailer of Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' season 7. Wolff expressed his astonishment over his conversation with Hamilton, where the latter informed him that he will be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.

On February 1, 2024, Hamilton dropped a massive update, announcing his unexpected move to Scuderia Ferrari. While fans were confused, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was equally astonished.

Hamilton had been with Mercedes since 2013 and had an extension contract in hand. Despite asserting his commitment to the Silver Arrows, the Brit made a switch. As for Toto Wolff, he only got to know about Hamilton's decision a few days prior to the official announcement.

Meanwhile, Netflix released the trailer of 'Drive to Survive' season 7, which featured Wolff's reaction to Lewis Hamilton's transfer. In the trailer, Wolff said:

"After 12 years together, Lewis tells me, 'I'm going to Ferrari.' Really?" [0.30]

The DTS season 7 has an episode dedicated to covering the entire timeline of Hamilton's shocking move to Ferrari. From Wolff's detailed reaction to the Brit's farewell, all major events will likely be included.

Toto Wolff, in a previous interview, claimed that Lewis Hamilton only told him about his decision to join Ferrari in the last week of January 2024. He wasn't kept in the loop about his negotiations with the rival team, which left Mercedes with limited time to find a replacement.

Meanwhile, Wolff spent months trying to find the right candidate who could fill the giant shoes of seven-time world champion Hamilton. However, after his choices narrowed down, the Austrian team boss trusted his youth marvel, Kimi Antonelli.

Antonelli, who has been a key part of Mercedes junior program for many years, got his promotion at the tender age of 18, as he will formally replace Hamilton from the 2025 season.

Toto Wolff trolled over Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move during the F175 event

Toto Wolff [L] Lewis Hamilton [R] (Image Source: Getty)

The FIA had hosted a special event in London on February 18 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Formula 1. During the event, comedian and actor Jack Whitehall was performing a roast where he targeted Toto Wolff.

He took a jibe at Wolff's emotion on seeing Lewis Hamilton seated at the Ferrari table and said:

"Lewis! Lewis, of course, on the Ferrari table tonight! Yes! Pray for Toto. It's everyone's worst nightmare, your partner of ten years running off with an Italian stallion. We're going to be seeing Lewis in the red of Ferrari for the first time ever this evening! What a moment that is going to be."

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff met at the red carpet of the F175 event and shared a wide laugh. The former met the entire Mercedes team cordially, including his replacement, Kimi Antonelli.

