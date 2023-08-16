After Fred Vasseur, McLaren boss takes a brutal dig at Sergio Perez - “Max is killing everyone right now”

McLaren team boss Zak Brown recently spoke about how Max Verstappen is miles ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez. The Dutchman is dominating the sport and has won 10 out of 12 races so far in the 2023 F1 season. In comparison, Perez has only won two.

While speaking to ESPN, Brown initially clarified that it is not Red Bull that is dominating F1, but Max Verstappen alone. This was, of course, a brutal dig at the team's second driver Perez. He further stated how the championship would have been open if there were two Sergio Perez's in Red Bull.

"As much as Red Bull's killing everyone right now, it's really Max is killing everyone right now. That Max-Red Bull combination is just unbeatable at the moment, and Max and the team aren't making any mistakes. If they had two Sergios in the car, with all due respect, this championship would kind of be wide open. So you've got something pretty special going on with Max and Red Bull," he said.

Furthermore, McLaren's team boss painted a picture where Verstappen did not exist and proved how interesting the championship battle would have been.

"If you take Max out of it and take everyone who's finished second this year and give them a win, it would be a pretty competitive, exciting championship. We've had a second, Aston's had a second, Ferrari's had a second, Mercedes has had a second, Sergio's had a second. You would have five teams that would have won a race this year. As soon as we all catch up to Red Bull I think that's going to be the state of play for Formula One," Brown added.

Sergio Perez clarifies that his and Max Verstappen's F1 cars are the same

Since Sergio Perez has been unable to perform well when compared to Max Verstappen, many have speculated whether their cars are a bit different from each other.

However, Perez himself came out and clarified that both the RB19 cars are exactly the same and that Red Bull wants both of them to perform well.

He said in an interview with Mundo Deportivo:

"The cars are the same. It's in the team's interest to have both cars up there every race. It's crazy what is being said on the outside. There's a lot of speculation."

"No, no, that's impossible! [if the team had touched his car] The team is totally focused on giving me the opportunity to perform at my best," Perez added.

Sergio Perez is currently second in the drivers' championship with only 189 points, while Max Verstappen is in first with 314 points.