After Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo finds a new F1 star to ride to Spa-Francorchamps ahead of the Belgian GP

Daniel Ricciardo found a new travel partner in Mercedes driver George Russell while heading to the Spa-Francorchamps circuit for the 2023 F1 Belgian GP.

The AlphaTauri driver made a return to the F1 circus full-time last weekend as he got his first drive with the Italian team after eight months on the sidelines. Ricciardo replaced Nyck de Vries in the sister Red Bull team and showed that he still got the speed on the track despite some time away from the action.

After finishing P13 in the Hungarian GP last weekend, Daniel Ricciardo hopped on a private plane with McLaren driver Lando Norris and looked to have a pretty enjoyable time with his former teammate.

However, heading to the Belgian GP, the Aussie found a new travel buddy in George Russell, who took to his social media platform to share a couple of pictures with the Aussie and referred to him as:

"Spa bound with my new content creator…"

Nico Rosberg gives his take on Daniel Ricciardo's return to F1

The former world champion stated that Daniel Ricciardo has put additional pressure on himself by claiming that he was eyeing a seat at Red Bull in the future.

Speaking to Sky F1 podcast, Nico Rosberg said:

“Well, it’s going to be really dominating Tsunoda, it’s going to be getting some points, some strong races. And then it depends on Perez also, if Perez continues this difficult form, then there could be a chance, but it’s going to be a big ask. But anyway, I think Daniel made a bit of a mistake to mention that interest in going back to Red Bull Racing because it just adds…the whole focus now on him is like, is he going to manage to do this?"

"And it’s all about that, and it shouldn’t be, it should be about him just racing for AlphaTauri and trying to do a good job. That’s it. So it’s a mistake for him to put so much focus on ‘I’m only here because I want to get back to Red Bull Racing’. That’s the big lesson that I learned in my career you know, [that is] a total unnecessary extra pressure.”

It will be interesting to see how Daniel Ricciardo performs at the Spa-Francorchamps track this weekend in a car that is still relatively new to him against his teammate who will be looking for an opportunity to get revenge on the Aussie and get a better result this time around.