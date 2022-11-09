After Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez to invoke power of Black Panther this weekend

Sergio Perez will have a unique helmet design modeled on the upcoming Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Brazilian GP this weekend.

The Red Bull driver revealed the same in the documentary series Checo, which charts the on- and off-track life of the Mexican. The film is a sequel to the first Black Panther film released in 2018.

One of the reasons behind Perez's association with the film could be because of Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta, who is an acquaintance of the Red Bull driver.

The movie will release on November 11, two days before the Brazilian GP. Perez's helmet is one of the more unconventional promotional steps taken by the film's marketing team.

Before the Red Bull driver, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton had also made a reference to the Black Panther film series. Hamilton dedicated his win at the Belgian GP this year to late actor Chadwick Boseman who had passed away the previous day.

Ahead of the movie premiere on Monday, Perez tweeted:

"My helmet for the next race, your thoughts? Hope we can be as fast as Black Panther."

Perez enters the Brazilian GP in second place in the championship as he looks hold off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (275), who is just five points behind. Perez's Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen has already wrapped up the title and has had a record 14 wins this season.

Sergio Perez hopes to secure P2 in championship

Sergio Perez holds a slender advantage over Charles Leclerc. While he also has the advantage of a faster car, Leclerc is an elite talent. Perez knows beating Leclerc is going to be challenging but praised the battle he's had with the Monagesque. He said:

“I think in general with Charles it has been good, the fighting. It’s always, really close, really tight. And you know that Charles will be aggressive, always, but always fair. And it’s something I don’t believe he will change, no matter how we get into Abu Dhabi, what difference will it make because he is like that? And I don’t see that changing. And I also feel like, from my side, I’m also fair. So I don’t expect that to change.”

On a weekend expected to be affected by rain, it will be interesting to see if the race turns into a lottery for a few drivers.

