"You should try driving, mate" - After Max Verstappen, Lando Norris gets defensive with F1 pundit Ted Kravitz

After Max Verstappen boycotted Sky F1's Ted Kravitz, Lando Norris is the next F1 driver to get defensive with the British journalist. The McLaren driver replied to Kravitz with a snarky reply after the Briton cheekily criticized Norris' race start in Mexico.

comfort lando @safeforlando 🎙: “what happened at the start, you drop down to p10.”

lando: “it's only 2 positions, you should try driving, mate.” 🎙: “what happened at the start, you drop down to p10.”lando: “it's only 2 positions, you should try driving, mate.” https://t.co/f8rnPifGMB

Norris finished the 2022 F1 Mexican GP in ninth place, having lost two places at the very start of the race. Kravitz, who interviewed Norris after the race, was quick to criticize the Briton's poor start, calling it "not optimal". The 22-year-old, however, wouldn't have it and hit back at the journalist. Lando Norris said:

“You should try driving, mate. No, I just lost one off the line and one around the corner, it’s as simple as that. Nothing too bad happened. Other than that, we did a good job.”

2022 world champion Max Verstappen and Red Bull famously boycotted Sky Sports F1 at the Mexican GP last weekend after Ted Kravitz implied that the Dutchman's first title victory against Lewis Hamilton was 'stolen' and not won on merit. Verstappen explained himself, saying:

“It had nothing to do with this weekend. But this year, it’s been a constant… kind of like digging, being disrespectful, especially one particular person. And at one point it’s enough you know? I don’t accept it. You can’t live in the past, you just have to move on. At the moment, social media is a very toxic place. And if you are constantly being like that, live on TV, you make it only worse instead of trying to make it better in the world. You keep being… You keep disrespecting me, and at one point I’m not tolerating it anymore, so that’s why I decided to stop answering.”

Lando Norris believes he can beat Lewis Hamilton in equal machinery

Lando Norris believes he would beat Lewis Hamilton if they were ever paired up. The young Briton added that while beating Hamilton would certainly be a Herculean task, a driver has to believe he can do it if he wants to succeed in the sport.

Lando Norris @LandoNorris not a mega race, but we made the most of it and brought back double points. gg @danielricciardo not a mega race, but we made the most of it and brought back double points. gg @danielricciardo https://t.co/tbG9QYN362

In a social media video for British GQ, Norris spoke about his chances against Hamilton, saying:

“There’s a tough question. I’ve got to say yes. By no means would it be easy. Lewis is one of the greatest ever, but if you want to do well, you’ve got to believe you’re better than the rest.”

The 22-year old has battled with Hamilton on track before, most notably in Austria in 2021, where the latter called Lando Norris a great driver. The Mercedes driver was heard on the radio saying:

“Such a great driver, Lando”

A Norris-Hamilton pairing seems increasingly unlikely, with the Silver Arrows having gone with former Williams driver George Russell. Fans of the two Britons, however, can keep their hopes up for a future pairing.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

Poll : 0 votes