After rumors of Adrian Newey to Ferrari, reports suggest that his number 2, Pierre Wache, is already on his way to the Scuderia Red

As turmoil continues to brew inside the Red Bull camp, new reports have emerged signalling a move from Adrian Newey's right hand man, Pierre Wache, to rival team Ferrari.

After two seasons of utter domination and three straight Drivers' Championship victories, Red Bull Racing now faces an uncertain future. The reigning champions are going through a tumultuous period with the allegations of inappropriate behaviour surrounding team principal Christian Horner.

While the Brit's future with the team remains uncertain, rumors have now started to emerge that Horner's potential departure could trigger a cascading effect. Previous reports suggested that Horner's future with the team could directly influence the future of Red Bull's Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey. The 65-year-old, one of the greatest engineers F1 has ever seen, would reportedly move to rival team Ferrari, should Horner depart.

Now, reports from BBC have given rise to speculations surrounding Pierre Wache, Red Bull's Technical Director and effectively Adrian Newey's number two.

While no concrete evidence has been presented, rumors persist that Wache is already on his way to Italy to join the Scuderia. This potential exodus of key personnel threatens to disrupt Red Bull's engineering hierarchy and further destabilize the team's competitive edge on the track.

Ferrari seal new sponsorship deal with energy drink brand Celsius

Hot on the heels of the mega signing of Lewis Hamilton, the Prancing Horse continue to make big moves in the market.

Bolstering their commercial partnerships ahead of the 2024 campaign, Ferrari has signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with energy drink brand Celsius. Previously, Celsius worked in collaboration with the Italian outfit during three races last season, including the Miami, Austin and Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The team's Chief Racing Revenue Officer, Lorenzo Giorgetti, expressed his enthusiasm on entering a multi-year partnership with Celsius. He said (via Motorsports.com):

"We’re delighted that having come on board with us last year we are now expanding our collaboration with Celsius, who become a global Scuderia Ferrari team partner for the 2024 season and beyond.

"Celsius will provide our drivers and team members with essential energy to help them perform at their best throughout an intense 24 grand prix season. We look forward to working with Celsius on new assets and experiences for our global fan base."