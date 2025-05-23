Airline group Ryanair trolls Charles Leclerc and Ferrari with a brutal one-liner

European Airline group Ryanair hilariously trolled Charles Leclerc and Ferrari with their one-line response ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. It has been a difficult start to the 2025 season for Leclerc and the Italian team, given that they have scored only one podium in the main race in seven attempts.

The Monegasque native has been the lead driver for the Maranello-based outfit and has comfortably been ahead of his new teammate, Lewis Hamilton. However, the duo has scored just 114 points in seven races and two Sprints and sits in P4 in the Constructors' championship.

There were huge expectations for Ferrari heading into the 2025 season as they had finished strongly last year in P2 and came within touching distance of winning the championship. However, the performance of the SF-25 has been a letdown for the drivers and Tifosi alike and has not looked well-rounded thus far.

Recently, Leclerc was spotted with Hollywood actress Eva Longoria at an event where she was seen laughing while standing next to him. Although many speculated about the reason behind her laughter, Ryanair on X gave a hilarious but brutal one-line response, saying:

"Told her this will be Ferrari’s year"

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari won the Monaco Grand Prix last year, but the former has been underconfident regarding his chances to repeat the feat this weekend.

Charles Leclerc previews the Monaco GP this weekend

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he had 'low' expectations from his home race and his chance to repeat last year's result this weekend due to the SF-25's tendencies to struggle in the low-speed corners.

In the pre-race press conference, the eight-time F1 race winner reflected:

"I mean, if you want an honest answer, then low, because unfortunately, our car hasn't been particularly strong in low-speed corners. And there are only low-speed corners here in Monaco. So on paper, it doesn’t look like the most promising track for us.

"But Monaco is so unique and so different from anything we race on over the season that we can have a good surprise once we put the car down tomorrow, which I hope will happen. And if it does, then I hope to be there on Saturday because qualifying will remain the most important part of the weekend. But on paper, it’s going to be a tough one."

However, Leclerc was adamant that the Italian team should not give up on the 2025 campaign, adding:

"We definitely don’t want to give up now. It’s still kind of early. I mean, we’re getting to mid-season soon, but we cannot afford to give up now."

Charles Leclerc has secured three pole positions in five attempts in Monaco and has always been racy around the streets of his hometown.

