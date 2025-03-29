Alain Prost's unique take on why Lewis Hamilton is not the greatest driver in his eyes

Former F1 world champion Alain Prost said that he would name Lewis Hamilton as the greatest driver of all time, given that the list is "subjective." The British driver is statistically the most successful F1 driver in history, with 105 wins, 104 pole positions and record-equalling seven world championships.

In an almost two-decades-long career, the 40-year-old has achieved everything in the sport and continues to strive for greatness with his new team Ferrari this year.

The Brit has firmly cemented himself as arguably the greatest ever in the sport with his on-track achievements and a legacy of racing with the three most iconic F1 teams - McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari.

However, speaking with Bein Sports, former four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost mentioned that he wouldn't partake in the GOAT debate and refused to term Lewis Hamilton as such. He revealed the reason behind his thinking:

“Very often, every year, you are asked to give your number one, number two, number three driver. I have never been able to do that because I think it’s totally subjective. So, it’s fine that we can take four drivers from each generation who dominate, for example, or perhaps only one or two.

“But to say, for example, he is the best driver of all time or so on, I never get into that because could a [Juan Manuel] Fangio driver these cars or even I, for that matter, drive today’s car? Would he be as good or not as good as a Max [Verstappen] or a Lewis in our time. Would they have been as efficient? We don’t know, as we didn’t ask the same thing from the drivers."

Lewis Hamilton could make further history with Ferrari if he takes the Italian team to its glory days and wins an elusive eighth world championship.

MotoGP legend chimes in on comparisons with Lewis Hamilton

MotoGP legend Marc Marquez said that it was a "pleasure" for him to be compared alongside Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton as the master of his domain.

The Spanish rider in the pre-event press conference at this weekend’s MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, reflected:

"It's a pleasure to me if they compared me with Lewis, because he’s not only a really good driver, also he’s a superstar. Of course, we have different styles, but always is super nice if they compare you with a great athlete, doesn't matter which sport.”

Lewis Hamilton announced his arrival at Ferrar after dominating the Sprint segment of the Chinese GP as he secured the Sprint pole and won the Sprint race the next day.

However, he was disqualified from the main race last weekend after being found guilty of having excessive plank wear on his SF-25.

