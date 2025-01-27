Alex Albon drops 3-word caption on first post with Carlos Sainz since the two became teammates at Williams

Alex Albon shared a picture with his new teammate, Carlos Sainz, on social media, and his three-word caption captured the attention of the fans. Albon and Sainz will be competing for Williams Racing in the upcoming 2025 F1 season.

Sainz, a four-time race winner, was replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Scuderia Ferrari. In what came as a shocker, the Spaniard found himself without a seat for the 2025 season. Moreover, his quest for a seat at a top team couldn't reach its conclusion as the 30-year-old settled with Williams Racing.

He signed a multi-year deal with the Wantage-based squad, which has been a backmarker team for the longest time in recent history.

Meanwhile, ahead of the pre-season testing, Alex Albon met his new teammate Carlos Sainz for the first time since his deal was announced. He dropped a photo together on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and captioned it:

"Thai Sweet Chilli 🇹🇭🌶️."

Albon joined Williams in 2022, and the team has since seen some notable improvements in overall performance. Moreover, since James Vowles entered as team principal in 2023, the Wantage-based squad has set high ambitions for the future.

Moreover, according to reports, Vowles sold the ambitious idea to Carlos Sainz, and the latter showed immense trust in the team's plans to commit to a multi-year deal. Rumors also suggested that Sainz has an exit clause in his contract that allows him to move to a top team if an opportunity were to arise. However, Volwes rejected those speculations, reaffirming complete commitment from Sainz.

Sainz had a successful stint with Ferrari from 2021-24. He became the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in the 2023 season after he secured P1 in the Singapore Grand Prix. Moreover, in 2024, he finished P5 in the drivers championship with 290 points, which included two race wins.

Lewis Hamilton approached Ferrari, claims Carlos Sainz's father

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Test (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton's unexpected switch to Ferrari caught everyone by surprise, especially after he signed an extension deal with Mercedes. However, Carlos Sainz's father had made an interesting claim about behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Speaking to El Cafelito, Carlos Sainz Sr. said (as quoted by RacingNews365):

"Ferrari was happy with Carlos, but the possibility appeared because Hamilton himself produced it. It is he who approached Ferrari, then the circumstances arose. Perhaps that process could have been clearer, but then it would have been leaked, and Ferrari did not want it to be."

Hamilton had earlier revealed that his instincts and gut feeling drew him to the Maranello-based squad. He always wanted to drive a red car because of the esteemed history associated with the iconic team. Hence, the seven-time world champion took the plunge and agreed to join Ferrari on a multi-year contract.

