"It's brewing": Alex Albon gives his take on "chaotic" Lewis Hamilton vs. Max Verstappen F1 title battle

Ex-F1 driver Alex Albon has commented on the dramatic 2021 title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen ahead of the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. The 25-year-old Thai-British driver, who is currently competing in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, spoke about the rising tension between Hamilton and Verstappen over the season.

Alex Albon had a short feature on the most recent episode of the F1 Nation podcast after the chaotic race in Saudi Arabia. The future Williams driver shared his opinion on the season-long championship battle, which has often turned into a battle of words off track.

Commenting on the ongoing battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, Albon said:

"I think it's brewing and each race, it brews more and more. And you think, 'Ah okay, that was a close one' and we've had it a few times this year but this was the pinacle of... I don't know what to call it, I feel like it is kinda chaos. I enjoy it but I think a lot of it is done in the stewards room rather than on track."

Verstappen made an illegal overtake on Lewis Hamilton and was asked to give the position back, but Mercedes apparently didn't alert their driver about the decision in time. Amid the confusion, the Briton ran into the back of the Dutchman on the long back straight before the final DRS zone.

Commenting on the incident, Albon said:

"I think as a driver, you know... especially, you know what Max was doing. Lewis also knew what Max was doing and it just brewed up to the point where that DRS point was getting closer and closer and both of them were trying to make sure they weren't the one in front, to the point where both were almost at walking speed. And that was the point at which there was contact."

Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon have history of crashes

Alex Albon is no stranger to the high speeds that F1 has to offer, having briefly starred alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton and Albon have had multiple incidents between them, with the most recent at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton went on the inside of Albon, who was ahead of the Briton at the exit of Turn 3, didn't give him enough room and spun him out onto the gravel trap. The then Red Bull driver was subsequently heard calling the defending world champion a "sore loser" on team radio.

The pair famously crashed at Interlagos in 2019 as well, when Lewis Hamilton sent his car down the inside of Albon, costing him a number of places.

Albon is all set to drive for Williams next season, where he will star alongside Nicholas Latifi.

