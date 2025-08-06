Alex Albon’s girlfriend Lily Muni He rocks a black bikini top and a cowboy hat as F1 couple enjoy mid-season break

Alex Albon's partner, Lily Muni He, posted a picture from vacation as she enjoyed some refreshing cuisines on a yacht, dressed in a black bikini paired with a chic cowboy hat.
The mandatory F1 mid-season break, more popularly known as the summer break, is a period when no teams are allowed to work on their cars. The crew and drivers make the most of these weeks on vacation with their partners. They go for more relaxing activities as their adrenaline-filled lives slow down for once.
Lily Muni He is a professional golfer and has been dating Williams Racing driver Alex Albon since 2019. She is regularly spotted in the team's hospitality during Grand Prix weekends as she cheers for her partner.
She recently posted a picture from her vacation on a yacht. Lily could be seen enjoying a variety of cuisines along with fresh fruits in front of her. She was wearing a black bikini with a cowboy hat of the same color, rocking her outfit.
Apart from her career in golf, Lily's relationship with Alex Albon has made her extremely popular amongst fans. Currently, she has over a million followers on Instagram, and the numbers continue to grow.
Interestingly enough, it was social media that saw the couple connecting for the first time all those years ago.
How did Alex Albon and Lily Muni He meet for the first time?
As mentioned, Albon and Lily have been dating since 2019. However, unlike most celebrities, they did not meet at an event of a fancy dinner; rather, it was social media that saw them connecting first.
Netflix's Drive to Survive was getting immensely popular with fans at the time. Lily, who had gotten herself into professional golf by then, began following up with Alex Albon. On the other hand, the F1 driver was developing an interest in golf and subsequently began following Lily.
She once recalled this in an interview with Golfweek in 2022, saying:
"He was really getting into golf at the same time I was getting into his sport. He was watching a lot of YouTube videos and golf on TV, so then he followed me. I guess that’s how we technically met."
Albon was racing with Red Bull at the time, but was later replaced by Sergio Perez. He then began racing with Williams in 2022 and has stayed with the team.