Alex Albon talks about competitiveness in current F1 grid despite Max Verstappen dominance

Williams driver Alex Albon believes the current F1 grid provides extremely 'tight' competition despite Max Verstappen's dominance.

Many have labeled the 2024 F1 season as 'boring' because of the predictability of Verstappen winning most of the Grand Prix races. The Dutchman has won 21 out of the last 24 races, making it one of the largest dominating periods in the sport's history.

Even though Max Verstappen is ahead, Alex Albon mentioned that there's a lot happening behind the scenes at Red Bull. He added that even the smallest mistakes could cost them a position on the track.

"You make a little mistake & you think, 'that's 2 positions (lost).' ...It's a bit of a shame to see comments about Max & it being a boring season because it's totally not that, at least from my perspective. Take him out of the equation, you have one of the tightest grids ever in Formula 1," Albon told the media.

Albon highlighted the intense competition on the track and admitted to losing several positions due to late pit stops in the Bahrain Grand Prix:

"The racing at the back is so intense. We pitted 2 laps too late in Bahrain & we lost 6 positions."

Max Verstappen has won three consecutive world championships since 2021 and continues to lead the current season with two races done.

Helmut Marko refutes his and Max Verstappen's rumored move to Mercedes

The situation at Red Bull took a hit when allegations of "inappropriate behavior" were raised against team principal Christian Horner. Despite being cleared after an investigation, there's disagreement among core team members about the situation.

Max's father, Jos Verstappen, had talked about the possible damage that would be caused within the team, and it was reported that Dr Helmut Marko, their advisor, might be sacked later.

Amidst these speculations, rumors circulated about Verstappen and Marko potentially leaving the team, with suggestions of them possibly joining Mercedes. However, Marko recently dismissed these claims, stating (via SoyMotor):

"It's a long time... I was very grateful for Max's loyalty. He impressed me. At the moment we are not going to go to Mercedes together."

Max Verstappen's current contract with Red Bull binds him until the 2028 F1 season. Interestingly, Christian Horner previously stated that if Verstappen wishes to leave the team before the contract's end, Red Bull won't stand in his way.