Alex Dunne comes clean on F1 future as McLaren junior is linked with a seat at Cadillac

Alex Dunne has recently weighed in on his Formula 1 future amid growing speculation. The McLaren junior driver detailed how he would be pleased just to be on the 2026 grid.The 19-year-old, who has seen his talent shine in the spotlight following his impressive debut campaign in Formula 2, has been linked with a move to F1's newest team, Cadillac. The Irish driver, however, has weighed in on the possibility of driving for the American team in 2026.Speaking during a Q&amp;A session at Mondello Park, as part of the Carole Nash Historic Festival, the McLaren academy driver, when asked by the interviewer if he would be driving for McLaren or Cadillac next year, responded:“The easy answer is: as long as I’m in F1, I don’t really care!”Further speaking about a possible entrant into F1 for the 2026 campaign, Dunne stated:“At the minute, my guess is probably as good as everyone else's. To be honest, at the moment, I’m not really sure. I wish I knew a little bit more. The most important thing is to focus on F2. And I’ve always said that, I think, to give myself the best opportunity of being an F1 driver, the way I’m going to do that, is by winning F2. I think that’s the goal.”Alex Dunne’s debut in Formula 2 has largely been one that has continued to catch the attention of many. The Irish driver has won two races and five podium finishes so far through the campaign. Although he is currently fifth in the drivers’ standings, the McLaren junior driver would have had a shot at championship glory if he had not been involved in several incidents that have led to him receiving penalties and, even more recently, a disqualification at the Belgian Grand Prix.Alex Dunne reveals more McLaren F1 test incomingAlex Dunne also revealed he is scheduled for more testing with the McLaren team. The Formula 2 driver hinted he will take part in two other Free Practice sessions in the final 10 rounds of the 2025 F1 season.Dunne, who made his debut with the papaya-coloured outfit during the Austrian Grand Prix free practice session, highlighted how these sessions would again prove to be good opportunities to show that he should be in Formula 1. The Offaly naive, however, did not specify which of the Grand Prix these sessions would be at.“I can say that there is going to be maybe one or two FP1s coming up in the year. They’re a good opportunity to show that I should be in F1, but I think of when I’m going to have a race seat, yeah, I don’t know,” he stated during a Q&amp;A session at Mondello Park.Alex Dunne’s chances of being promoted to the McLaren team for 2026 are almost non-existent, considering both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are tied to multi-year contracts at the Woking-based outfit. However, with the F1 silly season gradually taking flight, a seat for the young driver can not be ruled out.