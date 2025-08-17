  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Alex Dunne comes clean on F1 future as McLaren junior is linked with a seat at Cadillac

Alex Dunne comes clean on F1 future as McLaren junior is linked with a seat at Cadillac

By Samson Ero
Published Aug 17, 2025 19:59 GMT
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Practice 3 And Qualifying - Source: Getty
McLaren junior driver Alex Dunne during the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Alex Dunne has recently weighed in on his Formula 1 future amid growing speculation. The McLaren junior driver detailed how he would be pleased just to be on the 2026 grid.

Ad

The 19-year-old, who has seen his talent shine in the spotlight following his impressive debut campaign in Formula 2, has been linked with a move to F1's newest team, Cadillac. The Irish driver, however, has weighed in on the possibility of driving for the American team in 2026.

Speaking during a Q&A session at Mondello Park, as part of the Carole Nash Historic Festival, the McLaren academy driver, when asked by the interviewer if he would be driving for McLaren or Cadillac next year, responded:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The easy answer is: as long as I’m in F1, I don’t really care!”
Ad

Further speaking about a possible entrant into F1 for the 2026 campaign, Dunne stated:

“At the minute, my guess is probably as good as everyone else's. To be honest, at the moment, I’m not really sure. I wish I knew a little bit more. The most important thing is to focus on F2. And I’ve always said that, I think, to give myself the best opportunity of being an F1 driver, the way I’m going to do that, is by winning F2. I think that’s the goal.”
Ad

Alex Dunne’s debut in Formula 2 has largely been one that has continued to catch the attention of many. The Irish driver has won two races and five podium finishes so far through the campaign. Although he is currently fifth in the drivers’ standings, the McLaren junior driver would have had a shot at championship glory if he had not been involved in several incidents that have led to him receiving penalties and, even more recently, a disqualification at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Ad

Alex Dunne reveals more McLaren F1 test incoming

Alex Dunne also revealed he is scheduled for more testing with the McLaren team. The Formula 2 driver hinted he will take part in two other Free Practice sessions in the final 10 rounds of the 2025 F1 season.

Dunne, who made his debut with the papaya-coloured outfit during the Austrian Grand Prix free practice session, highlighted how these sessions would again prove to be good opportunities to show that he should be in Formula 1. The Offaly naive, however, did not specify which of the Grand Prix these sessions would be at.

Ad
“I can say that there is going to be maybe one or two FP1s coming up in the year. They’re a good opportunity to show that I should be in F1, but I think of when I’m going to have a race seat, yeah, I don’t know,” he stated during a Q&A session at Mondello Park.

Alex Dunne’s chances of being promoted to the McLaren team for 2026 are almost non-existent, considering both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are tied to multi-year contracts at the Woking-based outfit. However, with the F1 silly season gradually taking flight, a seat for the young driver can not be ruled out.

About the author
Samson Ero

Samson Ero

Twitter icon

Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.

His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sumeet Kavthale
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications