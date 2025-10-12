"Alex Palou going scorched earth": Fans react to the Spaniard using Fernando Alonso's failed Indy500 qualification with McLaren in his lawsuit

Alex Palou is fighting an over 20M lawsuit with McLaren, and amid this, he has dropped the name of Fernando Alonso in court while highlighting the latter's failed Indy 500 qualification attempt with McLaren in 2019. In line with this, fans from all over the globe have come forward with their reactions. The reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, recently appeared in the London Courts, and while giving his testimony, he took the name of Fernando Alonso and added:&quot;Fernando Alonso is a two-time F1 champion and probably one of the best drivers in the recent era. In fact, many people would say the best. In 2019, Fernando tried to qualify for the Indy 500 with McLaren. However, he failed to qualify against a driver who was a rookie and had no previous experience in Indy 500.&quot; (Via: Motorsport). View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeeing Palou name-dropping the two-time F1 world champion in his ongoing lawsuit with the papaya-colored McLaren, fans have taken to social media and given their respective takes. Via Instagram, a particular fan added:&quot;Palou going scorched earth.&quot;A fan's reaction to Alex Palou's commentsAnother fan via the same platform had the following to add:&quot;Palou still carrying on.&quot;A fan's reaction via InstagramHere are some of the other reactions:&quot;Alonslow.&quot;A fan reaction via Instagram&quot;Bro's got receipts.&quot;A fan reaction via Instagram&quot;This is not a critic of Palou to Alonso. Is to McLaren. Read carefully.&quot;A fan reaction via InstagramAlex Palou's lawsuit with McLaren has been going on for some time. In 2022, it was agreed upon that he would drive for the team in 2023. However, Palou drove for Chip Ganassi Racing, and this led to a legal case. Following this, it was agreed among all parties that the 28-year-old would drive for McLaren in 2024. However, in August 2023, the contract fell apart as he told Zak Brown (McLaren CEO) that he had no intention of honoring the contract.Alex Palou on Zak Brown's 'negotiation tactic' to make him sign for McLarenAlex Palou is a four-time champion in America's highest class of open-wheel racing, IndyCar. He has experienced noteworthy success driving for the Chip Ganassi Racing team.While fans have reacted to Palou name-dropping Fernando Alonso in the McLaren lawsuit, via the same, the former has also asserted that Zak Brown, during the contract negotiations back in the day, gave the impression that a full-time F1 seat was also possibly on the cards.&quot;At the time, I thought he was genuine. I now consider that Zak made me think that there was an opportunity to have the full-time F1 seat as a negotiating tactic to get me to sign for McLaren’s IndyCar team.&quot; (Via: Planet F1).Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, Palou's ongoing tussle with McLaren could take a decent amount of time to finally conclude in the Court.