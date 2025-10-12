  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • "Alex Palou going scorched earth": Fans react to the Spaniard using Fernando Alonso's failed Indy500 qualification with McLaren in his lawsuit

"Alex Palou going scorched earth": Fans react to the Spaniard using Fernando Alonso's failed Indy500 qualification with McLaren in his lawsuit

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Oct 12, 2025 15:09 GMT
Fernando Alonso and Alex Palou
Fernando Alonso and Alex Palou - Getty

Alex Palou is fighting an over 20M lawsuit with McLaren, and amid this, he has dropped the name of Fernando Alonso in court while highlighting the latter's failed Indy 500 qualification attempt with McLaren in 2019. In line with this, fans from all over the globe have come forward with their reactions.

Ad

The reigning IndyCar champion, Alex Palou, recently appeared in the London Courts, and while giving his testimony, he took the name of Fernando Alonso and added:

"Fernando Alonso is a two-time F1 champion and probably one of the best drivers in the recent era. In fact, many people would say the best. In 2019, Fernando tried to qualify for the Indy 500 with McLaren. However, he failed to qualify against a driver who was a rookie and had no previous experience in Indy 500." (Via: Motorsport).
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Seeing Palou name-dropping the two-time F1 world champion in his ongoing lawsuit with the papaya-colored McLaren, fans have taken to social media and given their respective takes. Via Instagram, a particular fan added:

"Palou going scorched earth."
A fan&#039;s reaction to Alex Palou&#039;s comments
A fan's reaction to Alex Palou's comments

Another fan via the same platform had the following to add:

Ad
"Palou still carrying on."
A fan&#039;s reaction via Instagram
A fan's reaction via Instagram

Here are some of the other reactions:

Ad
"Alonslow."
A fan reaction via Instagram
A fan reaction via Instagram
"Bro's got receipts."
Ad
A fan reaction via Instagram
A fan reaction via Instagram
"This is not a critic of Palou to Alonso. Is to McLaren. Read carefully."
Ad
A fan reaction via Instagram
A fan reaction via Instagram

Alex Palou's lawsuit with McLaren has been going on for some time. In 2022, it was agreed upon that he would drive for the team in 2023. However, Palou drove for Chip Ganassi Racing, and this led to a legal case.

Ad

Following this, it was agreed among all parties that the 28-year-old would drive for McLaren in 2024. However, in August 2023, the contract fell apart as he told Zak Brown (McLaren CEO) that he had no intention of honoring the contract.

Alex Palou on Zak Brown's 'negotiation tactic' to make him sign for McLaren

Alex Palou is a four-time champion in America's highest class of open-wheel racing, IndyCar. He has experienced noteworthy success driving for the Chip Ganassi Racing team.

Ad

While fans have reacted to Palou name-dropping Fernando Alonso in the McLaren lawsuit, via the same, the former has also asserted that Zak Brown, during the contract negotiations back in the day, gave the impression that a full-time F1 seat was also possibly on the cards.

"At the time, I thought he was genuine. I now consider that Zak made me think that there was an opportunity to have the full-time F1 seat as a negotiating tactic to get me to sign for McLaren’s IndyCar team." (Via: Planet F1).

Keeping in view everything that has been discussed, Palou's ongoing tussle with McLaren could take a decent amount of time to finally conclude in the Court.

About the author
Rishabh Negi

Rishabh Negi

Twitter icon

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rishabh Negi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications