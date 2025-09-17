Alexandra Saint-Mleux shares photo dump from Charles Leclerc’s brother’s Italian wedding affair

Alexandra Saint-Mleux dropped a carousel of pictures from Charles Leclerc's elder brother's wedding in Italy. Lorenzo Leclerc, who recently had the chance to get behind the wheel of an F1 car, got married to Charlotte Tolotta-Leclerc.The Leclercs are three siblings. With Charles and Arthur completely tuned into Formula Racing, their elder brother, Lorenzo Leclerc, went into management school and is currently a managing director at a huge firm. He recently got married to Charlotte, as his brothers attended the grand wedding in Italy.Charles Leclerc was present there with his partner, Alexandra Saint-Mleux. The couple is usually spotted together during F1 Grand Prix weekends, as she regularly visits the Ferrari garage to support her partner during the races. She is also largely active on social media and has gained a massive following with over 2.7 million followers. She shared glimpses of the wedding through snapshots on social media, garnering close to 200,000 likes within a matter of minutes.&quot;Wedding in Lecce 🍇,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Charles Leclerc has been having quite some fun and celebrations during the preparation of his brother's wedding, he is facing a dilemma back on track owing to Ferrari's SF-25. The car has remained out of competition throughout the season so far and has struggled to remain consistent.Charles Leclerc's future with Ferrari looking hopeful as 2026 car poised to have fixed major issueCharles Leclerc pilots the Ferrari SF-25 during the Hungarian GP qualifying, 2025 (Getty Images)One of the chronic issues that the Scuderia has faced in recent years is tire wear. Their challengers are unable to keep the tires within optimum performing temperature, leading to more tire wear, which further compromises their strategies.While this is not the only issue that the SF-25 this season has, it is one of the key factors that has helped McLaren to establish dominance on the track. But, Ferrari might be looking forward to a brighter future with their 2026 car.Jerome d'Ambrosio, the team's deputy principal, highlighted former Mercedes engineer Loic Serra working on next year's car. Speaking to the media, he claimed that Serra is quite excellent in his work, and next year's car might not have the persistent issue that Ferrari has so far faced with the tires.&quot;In the last decade, tyres have been a recurring problem for Ferrari. Loic Serra is a specialist – he doesn’t talk much, but hopefully results will speak,&quot; he said (via AutoRacer).&quot;The 678 [2026 car] will be his first car, starting from a revolution in suspension choices. The tyres are different now, and our task is to define the balance and expectations while the project progresses.&quot;Charles Leclerc has been the better performer this year, compared to his teammate, Lewis Hamilton. However, both drivers have failed to secure a race win (apart from the latter's Sprint victory in China earlier). While the team still holds on to second place in the Constructors' Championship, they might be under threat from Mercedes in the season's final few races.