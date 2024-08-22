Alfa Romeo Race Strategy engineer Ruth Buscombe Divey shares wedding snaps from the F1 summer break

Alfa Romeo's former head of race strategy Ruth Buscombe has tied the knot with Lewis Hamilton's #1 ex-Mercedes mechanic Nathan Divey during the summer break in Formula 1. The couple have shared pictures of their wedding on social media.

After completing her engineering degree, Buscombe joined Formula 1 as a race strategist with Ferrari. She later moved to Haas from the Italian outfit and eventually ended up with Alfa Romeo (now Kicks Saubers).

As a strategy engineer, the Briton has worked with F1 drivers like Kimi Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu. She resigned from the role of head of race strategy for Alfa Romeo to join F1 TV as a presenter in mid-2024.

During the mid-season summer break, Buscombe married Divey, an ex-Mercedes and current Ferrari mechanic. The wedding took place at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on August 3. The couple have shared pictures on X and Instagram.

Here's a look at Ruth Buscombe's post on X, captioned:

Box. Box. Box. ❤️‍🔥

Apart from the aforementioned post, here's a look at a few pictures shared by Divey on Instagram:

Ruth Buscombe arriving at the altar with her father (Source: @nathandivey79 on Instagram)

Ruth and Nathan posing after the wedding (Source: @nathandivey79 on Instagram)

Ruth and Nathan with Ruth's bridesmaid after the wedding (Source: @nathandivey79 on Instagram)

The Divey couple after exchanging the wedding vows (Source: @nathandivey79 on Instagram)

Ruth Buscombe and Nathan Divey spent their honeymoon at Bora Bora (of which they both have shared pictures) before joining duty at F1 TV and Ferrari, respectively.

Valtteri Bottas addresses Alfa Romeo's (now Kicks Saubers) challenging Formula 1 season ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

As the 2024 Formula 1 season is set to resume after the summer break, Valtteri Bottas has opened up about Alfa Romeo's (now Kicks Saubers') challenging year. The Finnish racer is hoping for a better second half with upgrades planned.

Since the start of the season, Both Bottas and Zhou Guanyu struggled to keep up with the rest of the mid-field teams. The highest Bottas and Guanyu have finished so far were 13th and 11th, respectively. Sauber is the only team on the grid that has failed to score a point.

With 10 races remaining in the season, Bottas is expecting better performance from the team.

“It's been a challenging year for us. We still haven't scored a single point, which wasn't the target going into the season. We wanted to see an upwards trajectory from last year, and it hasn't happened," Bottas explained.

"We've made some improvement since, but more like baby steps instead of big jumps, unlike some other teams around us,” He further added.

Bottas also believes the results from wind tunnel testing are working in favour of the Italian team.

