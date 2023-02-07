Alfa Romeo Team Representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi sets his ambitions straight for the 2023 season - “We want to continue growing”

Alfa Romeo team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi recently said the team is looking to continue their growth in the sport in the upcoming 2023 F1 season. The Swiss team launched their 2023 challenger earlier today and received praise from fans for their unique livery.

Alfa Romeo finished sixth in the 2022 constructors' championship after a season full of ups and downs for its drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou. The drivers put in impressive performances on multiple occasions, but were often victims of reliability and mechanical issues.

Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi claimed that while it is difficult to set targets ahead of the new season, the team is looking to build on their results from 2022. Their new challenger, the C43, reportedly has a new floor design, a new radical red and black livery - and looks similar to Ferrari's 2022 challenger, the F1-75.

The Alfa Romeo representative said after the launch:

"It's difficult to set targets at the start of the season. Moreover, we don't know where we are yet. We want to continue growing. We want to be consistent. That's our goal this season."

Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas is critical of new FIA directive

Former Mercedes star Valtteri Bottas recently criticized the FIA's ban on political speech, claiming that it is important for drivers to be able to speak out about political issues.

The Finn mentioned Sebastian Vettel and other drivers who use F1 as a platform for good while stating that he dislikes how the FIA is curtailing drivers' freedom of speech through this new rule.

He said (as per expressen.se):

"Personally, I don't like politics. I like to do what I love, which is racing, but at the same time, politics is part of today's society. I think Formula 1 has done a good job of bringing attention to some of these types of issues and many drivers have raised their voices, including Sebastian."

The 33-year-old added:

"I don't understand why they want to control us. I think we should have the right to talk about what we want. That's how I see it, but we'll see what happens."

Valtteri Bottas' former teammate Lewis Hamilton is one of the most outspoken drivers in the history of the sport. He has constantly used his and the sport's massive platform to speak about racism, gender inequality, and other global issues.

