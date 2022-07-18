"All the Arab money, but stay beautifully at the back of the grid; The car is still a sh*thole"- Fans troll Aston Martin after Lawrence Stroll brings in huge Saudi Arabia investment

Aston Martin will receive a huge investment from Saudi Arabia and in effect, that should boost the team's finances and its prospects for the future. Fans, however, are still not happy with the team as it continues to struggle on the track.

After it was announced that the team would receive a huge influx of £653 million from Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), fans took shots at the team for its relatively poor performance on track this season.

“All the Arab money, but still stay beautifully at the back of the grid”

Heisenberg 🔃 @FernndoAlonso14 @Motorsport All the Arab money, but still stay beautifully at the back of the grid

“Saudi’s about to take Aston Martin off Lawrence Stroll hands”

Ziyaad Mohomed @Ziyaggy @Motorsport Saudi's about to take Aston Martin off Lawrence Stroll hands

“Not sure if that’s the kind of people to associate with still far behind in women’s rights and more”

RockyRunyonRacing @WilliamRunyon17 @Motorsport Not sure if that's the kind of people to associate with still far behind in women's rights and more

“But the car still a shitbox”

Cutiverse @cutiverse @Motorsport But the car still a shitbox

“Why does F1 continue to do business with that sh1t hole”

C Bryce @C_Bryce79 @Motorsport Why does F1 continue to do business with that sh1t hole

“More blood money coming in, nothing beats SA state oil Aramco, Seb the climate activist sponsored and paid by world biggest polluter and human rights violator SA state oil Aramco. When are you going to apologize to the Dutch fans now these 2 British girls are exposed?”

Auto and Motorsport reality @AntiWokeMotors

Auto and Motorsport reality @AntiWokeMotors @Motorsport More blood money coming in, nothing beats SA state oil Aramco, Seb the climate activist sponsored and paid by world biggest polluter and human rights violator SA state oil Aramco. When are you going to apologize to the Dutch fans now these 2 British girls are exposed?

“More money without any knowledge and experience that can benefit the team. With tge (sic) budget cap in place, I thought they had enough already and spending them in a vain will not bring performance to the team”

Djabula @djabula64 @Motorsport More money without any knowledge and experience that can benefit the team. With tge budget cap in place, I thought they had enough already and spending them in a vain will not bring performance to the team

“Car company that is massively struggling, an F1 team that’s designed 2 bad chassis in 1 year & can’t make Q2, think they’re a manufacturer team but have a driver that wouldn’t get a lmp2 drive but the media scrutinise mclaren & Danny Ric… #savethebees lol”

Danny Fitz @dannyf1tz @Motorsport Car company that is massively struggling, an F1 team that's designed 2 bad chassis in 1 year & can't make Q2, think they're a manufacturer team but have a driver that wouldn't get a lmp2 drive but the media scrutinise mclaren & Danny Ric… #savethebees lol

“Saudi Arabia has already spent billions on sports & they aren’t slowing down. Their sovereign wealth fund now owns 17% of Aston Martin & an unnamed Saudi club has offered Cristiano Ronaldo (37 yrs old) a 2-year deal worth $275 million. That’s $2.6 million PER WEEK. Wild times.”

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano Saudi Arabia has already spent billions on sports & they aren't slowing down.



Their sovereign wealth fund now owns 17% of Aston Martin & an unnamed Saudi club has offered Cristiano Ronaldo (37 yrs old) a 2-year deal worth $275 million.



That's $2.6 million PER WEEK.



Wild times.

“Plus with the rumored engine deal with Aramco makes me think Lawrence Stroll won’t be owning it for much longer”

Ziyaad Mohomed @Ziyaggy @autosport Plus with the rumored engine deal with Aramco makes me think Lawrence Stroll won't be owning it for much longer

Aston Martin currently finds itself second last in 2022 F1 championship

Aston Martin has not had the best of F1 seasons in 2022. The first iteration of the team's challenger performed poorly in the initial races. Things, however, did improve with the upgrades in Barcelona as the team scored points in Monaco and Baku. It has, however, been all downhill since then.

Both the Aston Martin drivers have faced Q1 elimination for three races in a row and even the fans have started to take potshots at the team. The massive influx of investment from Saudi Arabia is going to be a boost for sure. The proof, however, is in the pudding and until the improvements are tangible, it will be tough to take too much stock into the impact it will have on the team.

