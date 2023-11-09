“All this for the engine to explode on the first straight”: F1 fans react as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz tease Ferrari’s special Vegas livery

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz revealed a part of the special livery that Ferrari will be running in the inaugural F1 Las Vegas GP. It received mixed reactions from fans.

Ferrari recently posted a clip of their drivers revealing the rear wing of the F1-75 in shining white colour; a part of the special livery that they will be running in Las Vegas next weekend.

Both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz looked excited to see the new color. Their special racing suites were revealed earlier which are a mix of white and a lighter tone of red, a bit different from their usual colors.

The car follows the same color pattern. Looking somewhat like the colors of the early 80s era of F1. It also features the drivers' names written in cursive on the cars.

While many fans on social media were excited to witness the car, some found a sarcastic way around the team's current performance. One user on X (formerly Twitter) worried about the engine's reliability, writing:

"All this for the engine to explode on the first straight."

"Is it actually faster...? If not save it," another wrote.

Some were also reminiscent of the livery from the earlier eras of F1.

"Don't get me wrong, I love the black & red combo that we have since last year, but I wouldn't mind a return to white wings in 2024 for a change!" one user wrote.

Charles Leclerc looking for a 'bit of luck' before the Las Vegas GP

The Monegasque had trouble back in Brazil last week. Qualifying P2, there was a good chance for him to score points for the team which would have helped them in their battle with Mercedes for the second position in the championship. On the formation lap, however, the hydraulics on his car failed, sending him into the wall after a spin.

That damaged his suspension and front wing. Charles Leclerc then exclaimed on his team radio; "why the f- am I so unlucky!?" His frustration could be heard in his voice.

This is not the first time this season that his luck has hammered down his performance, He also retired in Bahrain, the season-opener because of issues in his car. Joking about the same, he mentioned earlier that he would seek a little bit of luck before the Las Vegas GP, as Last Word on Sports quoted:

"I’m going to Los Angeles, but maybe I’ll move my flight to go to Lourdes beforehand – to get a bit of luck."

Charles Leclerc has scored 170 points so far in the season, and the team is 20 points shy of Mercedes to claim second place in the championship.