"All going well so far" - Carlos Sainz 'having fun' with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz has not been able to get out of the gates fast enough in the 2022 F1 season. His Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, however, has been very impressive and is fighting for the championship.

The two drivers shared impressive team dynamics last season. With the stakes being higher this season, has it led to any kind of friction between the two drivers? Sainz doesn't think so! While talking to the media, he revealed that all was going well between the teammates, saying:

“In terms of relationship, everything has been very stable, if anything even better, so all going well so far. He’s a great guy, we have a lot of mutual respect, which helps our working relationship. He’s doing a great job adapting to the new car, the new regs, he’s extracting everything out of this Ferrari that I’m trying to do also, and in certain ways copy. I’m having fun with him, we get on well – and we work in the same direction, which is important.”

Carlos Sainz has been a step behind his teammate all season, even though sometimes the gap has been less than a tenth. The Spaniard admitted that sometimes he can just sit back and admire what Leclerc can do with the car, saying:

“He’s driving at a very high level, he’s putting together super-impressive lap times, an impressive way of driving and I can only admire and try and in some ways copy, and in others try and put it a bit more in my liking to be faster. Sometimes it goes like this and as a driver you just need to go through a process and challenge yourself.”

Carlos Sainz will be looking to make amends from Monaco GP disappointment

Carlos Sainz was left with a bittersweet taste after the 2022 F1 Monaco GP. The Spaniard got the better of his teammate for the first time this season, but lost out on the chance to win his first race in F1.

Speaking about the race, he said:

“It’s bittersweet, especially because I was leading the race before the pit stop. After the pit stop I had a terrible out-lap behind a lapped car. It cost me a couple of seconds of race time that was enough for Checo to jump me. The race win was there but unfortunately these things happen around Monaco. It was my turn to get a bit unlucky and then I tried everything I could to get past but around here with these wide cars is tricky.”

Heading into the Azerbaijan GP, Sainz will be looking to build on his performances in Monaco and keep getting better this season.

