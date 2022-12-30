"All teams will make it more difficult for him" - Max Verstappen will face stiff competition in 2023 F1 season, claims Pedro de la Rosa

Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen will not have a straightforward campaign in 2023 and will face stiff competition. That's the view of former Formula 1 driver Pedro de la Rosa.

Verstappen faced little challenge for the world championship title in 2022. He overcame the early hurdles, where he suffered two DNFs in the first three races, to go on a dominant run that saw him win 15 races in the 22-race season, breaking the record for the most wins in a season.

According to De La Rosa, the 2023 season is not going to be as straightforward for the Dutchman because, after a year given to the regulations to mature, the entire field will be more competitive. He told motorsport.com:

“He is without a doubt the favourite, but I think all teams will make it more difficult for him. In the end, new regulations always give opportunities, especially for the big teams, but gradually the rest are getting closer, the designs are becoming more similar and the differences between the teams are getting smaller. I think it will be a lot more difficult in 2023, because the field will be more competitive."

To add to this, according to the former McLaren driver, the restrictive nature of the regulations combined with the reduced development time will play a role in making it a far more competitive season for Max Verstappen. He said:

“We also cannot forget the changes regarding the use of the wind tunnel and CFD for the development of the car. On the one hand, there is a budget cap, on the other hand, the teams that finish high in the constructors get less time to develop. To fans that seems like a small thing, but it limits the development of the teams enormously. It’s not only a matter of economics, but also of how you use your own tools."

He added:

"And if you limit development, maybe the smaller teams can develop more and improve more over the season. I don’t know if [Red Bull] will feel the consequences, it’s hard to say. Only they can judge to what extent they will be affected, but it is clear that it is a sanction that does not benefit them at all.”

2023 could see Mercedes and Ferrari challenge Max Verstappen for F1 title

Max Verstappen's title defense in 2023 is going to be his toughest title campaign yet. Next year, he won't be fighting for the title against one driver (like he did in 2021 and 2022) as both Mercedes and Ferrari are expected to have strong cars, which could mean a three-way fight in the constructors' championship and a four-way fight for the drivers' title.

There is a likelihood that the Red Bull Racing driver will have to fend off challenges from Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell for the title.

