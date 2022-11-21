"All we wanted was Lewis, Alonso, and Vettel donuts" - Fans react as Lewis Hamilton caps off a winless season with a DNF at 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton's 200th race start for Mercedes didn't go as well as he expected it to, and the same can be said about his entire season. The German team had a slower pace than what they had in Brazil and could only qualify in P5 (Hamilton) and P6 (George Russell).

Although these were decent starting positions, Hamilton had an eventful first lap while going into the chicane of turns six and seven. The Briton and Carlos Sainz were battling it out and Lewis went over the sausage kerb, making his car go high in the air and back on the ground again. Although he got the lead from Sainz because of this, he soon had to give the position back.

Hamilton didn't seem to have taken any significant damage from the incident. However, later in the race, while Sainz was still battling him, Lewis Hamilton started to lose pace with his competitors. The gap between his Mercedes and the Ferrari decreased every moment, and it did not help him in any way.

While many expected underbody damage (because of the earlier incident), he called it a power issue on the team radio. While he was still trying to battle Sainz, Hamilton suddenly revealed that he was facing a gearshift issue, and his speed reduced drastically. He somehow drove into the pits during the 56th lap of the 58-lap race and retired his car.

Fans disheartened to see a poor finish for Lewis Hamilton

While the race at the Yas Marina Circuit was a hard one for Lewis Hamilton, fans were very sad about it too. Many expressed on social media how well they wanted the season to end for Hamilton. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter upon his season-ending performance.

"All we wanted was Lewis Alonso and vettel donuts"

"Alonso and Hamilton should steal their teammates cars to do donuts with Seb"

"Without Alonso and Hamilton, who makes donuts for Vettel?"

"until never more"

"Vettel points but no doughnuts with Hamilton or Alonso"

"W13 IS GONE!"

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes had a difficult season fighting for a single win. Although they were close to winning on numerous occasions, the only victory they got was in Brazil, also marking George Russell's first-ever Formula 1 win.

In a surprising turn of events, this turned out to be Hamilton's first season since his debut (15 years ago) without a single race victory. Lewis Hamilton has been disheartened by the W13 and is looking forward to the upcoming 2023 season.

