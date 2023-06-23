F1 pundit Peter Windsor believes it would be almost impossible for even Lewis Hamilton to beat Max Verstappen if they both drove the RB19 due to Verstappen's 'symbiotic' relationship with the Austrian team - particularly with Adrian Newey.

Hamilton and Verstappen going head-to-head in the RB19 is perhaps the biggest 'what if's in the sport.

While many feel that Lewis Hamilton would get the best of Verstappen, Windsor believes that the Dutchman's brilliantly 'symbiotic' relationship with Adrian Newey will give him the edge over Hamilton, making it 'almost impossible' for the Briton to dethrone the Dutchman.

Speaking to his YouTube channel, Windsor said:

"In order for them to be teammates, it would mean Lewis joining Red Bull. In that situation, I think it would be Max. Because Max has this symbiotic relationship with Adrian and to some extent with Christian but more importantly, with Adrian."

"And Max knows Adrian's brain pretty well. Lewis will be chiming into that and he'll be getting into his racing car and it will feel great."

He continued:

"In terms of overall in a season, I think it would be almost impossible to beat the Max Verstappen-Adrian Newey partnership even if you're Lewis Hamilton."

One area where Max Verstappen is better than Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, as per F1 pundit

F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham has claimed that Verstappen does not overthink like Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz do, and is generally better at compartmentalizing things in 2023.

While Ferrari drivers generally experience worse luck than Verstappen, the Dutchman is better at getting over bad experiences compared to the Scuderia drivers. Pinkham told the F1 Nation podcast:

"Do you know what? I think both drivers are emotionally intelligent as well. They do feel it when things go wrong. One of the things that Max is able to do is compartmentalize, he draws a line under the things and moves forwards. I think he doesn't overthink things the way that perhaps Charles and Carlos do. That's the way they're made up."

Max Verstappen was once again the winner of the most recent race, gifting Red Bull their 100th victory in the sport. In doing so, the Dutchman equaled Ayrton Senna's win record of 41 wins, putting him in an elite list of drivers.

With the two-time world champion showing no signs of stopping, it will be interesting to watch his career progress.

