One key area where Max Verstappen is better than both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz according to F1 presenter

F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham claimed that Max Verstappen is better at compartmentalizing things compared to Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Both Sainz and Leclerc have had their fair share of bad luck and mistakes this season and have often complained about the handling of the Ferrari. They have often been seen leaving the race weekends dejected and disappointed.

While appearing on the F1 Nation podcast, Pinkham mentioned that both Leclerc and Sainz feel the disappointment more, while Verstappen is able to move on from it more quickly. She said:

"Do you know what? I think both drivers are emotionally intelligent as well. They do feel it when things go wrong. One of the things that Max is able to do is compartmentalize, he draws a line under the things and moves forwards. I think he doesn't overthink things the way that perhaps Charles and Carlos do. That's the way they're made up."

Max Verstappen comments on RB19 having no mysterious elements

The defending World Champion recently stated that the RB19 has been fast from the word go and does not have any mysteries about it.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Max Verstappen said:

"The car from the start has been really quick. Besides that, it has been nice to work with. It's not like there are any mysteries with the car and it is hard to find a direction. So that helps a lot every weekend. No concerns for the moment but other teams are pushing. They are bringing a lot of updates. This weekend Aston Martin made a step forward for sure."

He added:

"We are still ahead but have to keep working from our side but I don't need to say that. We know that and are working on it. Things are coming."

Verstappen also spoke about the strengths of the car, saying:

"We know the strength of the car is the tire deg, so the cars that are a bit heavier on the tires it probably worked a bit better for them today. It's difficult to say how the others were performing because I think from our side it was not at 100 percent but to win by nine seconds shows we still have a good car. It was just management - knowing when to push and sometimes you didn't feel the grip that was there and you can't push at 100 percent."

It will be interesting to see if the RB19 can improve even more and become more dominant in the hands of Max Verstappen during the 2023 season with 14 races left in the calendar.

Poll : 0 votes