AlphaTauri apparently receive $800 million offer but their stance regarding the team remains the same

AlphaTauri has been dismissing rumors of the team being on sale for quite some time now. The Italian team has frequently made headlines regarding offers from various parties to buy the team. However, the team's stance on the subject hasn't changed.

According to a report from RacingNews365.com, the Red Bull group has apparently received various offers to purchase its sister team, including a whopping $800 million deal. However, it has rejected all offers, signaling that the team is not on sale for the foreseeable future.

The Italian team's future has been the topic of discussion since the passing of Red Bull's owner Dietrich Mateschitz. A month ago, Red Bull's advisor, Helmut Marko, firmly stated that the team was not on sale.

Marko said:

"No, AlphaTauri is not for sale. Internally, there were several considerations, though.What is not satisfactory is that AlphaTauri costs more than Red Bull, so what do we do?"

He added:

"Do we restructure, do you stay in Italy? Do you move the team partially to England or maybe even completely? Do you sell the whole thing?"

Marko suggested that the Italian team is undergoing a wider personnel rearrangement along with an increased commitment from Red Bull to increase its performance. According to reports, Ferrari assistant team principal Laurent Mekies is set to join the team as a part of the reorganization.

The team recently announced that it would strengthen its partnership with Red Bull. The collaboration between the two teams will increase as the German team will supply a few parts to its sister team.

The Italian team also hopes to better use the wind tunnel in Milton Keynes as part of its agenda. Team principal Fraz Tost said that they had to let go of the underperforming employees. Concerning the reorganization, Tost said:

"The aero department was reorganised. We have separated from some employees, and I am now expecting an increase in performance from the new people..."

After two standout seasons in 2020 and 2021, the Faenza-based outfit failed to continue its strong form into the ground effects era. Entering its second season since the rule change, the team continued its slump. With this restructuring, the team hopes to be a consistent mid-field runner.

Helmut Marko doesn't rule out title sponsor for AlphaTauri

AlphaTauri and Red Bull are on opposite ends of the points table. Even with the same company backing both teams, the Italian team has never been a match for its sister team.

With the team bleeding money, Helmut Marko did not rule out the possibility of a title sponsor for the team.

He said:

"The branding of AlphaTauri has been scaled back somewhat, because only in a few countries where we race, AlphaTauri is actually sold. It is about three to four countries only. The task is simple. More money must be brought in and results improved."

