AlphaTauri boss expects new Ferrari recruit to provide further boost to the team

AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer recently spoke positive words about new team principal Laurent Mekies. Mekies might be known for his work at Ferrari, but his longest stint in F1 was at AlphaTauri, when the team was known as Toro Rosso. He worked for the Faenza-based outfit from 2005 to 2013 as a chief engineer. After working for the FIA and Ferrari from 2014 to 2023, he is returning to his former F1 team as a team principal.

According to Motorsport.com, Bayer admitted that Laurent Mekies will bring quite a lot of experience with him, mainly because he was with Ferrari for around five years, gaining information and knowledge from the pit wall. Additionally, AlphaTauri's CEO claimed Mekies also has a good network in the sport.

“A lot, obviously, because he's been sitting on the pit wall of Ferrari for a long time. But he's also come in with a very good network, he knows a lot of good people,” he said.

Peter Bayer talked about how the Italian F1 team is going through an identity shift, which will bring new opportunities. He expects Laurent Mekies to supervise the trackside operations, which Bayer believes is the Frenchman's strength.

“We have plenty of top talent joining us, because they're excited about the new opportunity arising, about a new team coming, a new identity coming. Luckily, we've been successful in the recent weeks and months, it really helps, it's changing the dynamics of people to sign an agreement. That will be his [Laurent Mekies'] strength, and his daily focus is running the trackside operation of the team as a team principal,” he said.

AlphaTauri to use Red Bull RB19's front suspension in 2024

AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer reportedly revealed that the team will be using the front suspension from Red Bull's RB19 in the 2024 F1 season. Since both teams are heavily connected to one another, Bayer claims that the regulations allow them to use parts from other teams, especially the senior outfit. Speaking to motorsport-total.com, he said:

“Next year, we will continue with our current rear and use the Red Bull front suspension from their current car at the front. There have been years when we have done something different for various reasons. But we have the opportunity to do it, and the regulations allow it, so we will do it, like a number of other teams."

Furthermore, Bayer said that the team will bring a completely new chassis for 2024, which will give them opportunities to further borrow parts from the RB19.

“It also has many advantages. We will be developing and manufacturing a new chassis for next year, so we have the opportunity to take over some parts,” he said.

AlphaTauri ended up in eighth place in the 2023 season, scoring only 25 points.