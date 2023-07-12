AlphaTauri boss “very pleased” to welcome Daniel Ricciardo back to the F1 grid

Franz Tost, the team principal of Scuderia AlphaTauri is delighted to welcome Daniel Ricciardo to his team and back to the grid after he replaced Nyck de Vries earlier, following a test in the Red Bull at Silverstone.

Tost mentioned that he trusts Ricciardo and his driving skills and that his decade-long experience in Formula 1 will help the team build themselves up better. This could also mean that the team could have an opportunity to lift themselves up from the bottom of the constructor's standings this season.

F1 quoted Tost,

"I’m very pleased to welcome Daniel back into the team. There’s no doubt about his driving skills, and he already knows many of us, so his integration will be easy and straight forward."

"The team will also profit a lot from his experience, as he is an eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner. I would like to thank Nyck for his valuable contribution during his time with Scuderia AlphaTauri and I wish him all the best for the future."

Daniel Ricciardo returned to driving an F1 car at Silverstone earlier this week after serving as Red Bull's reserve driver for almost half of the season. After the test, his pace in the car was analyzed and it was decided that he would be replacing Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri.

De Vries had been warned about his potential replacement early in the season if he failed to perform. It is worth noting that it was only his rookie Formula 1 season.

Christian Horner remains impressed with Daniel Ricciardo's pace in the Red Bull

Daniel Ricciardo was a part of Red Bull since he made his Formula 1 debut, around this time of the year, over a decade ago. He drove for Toro Rosso in the beginning and was later promoted to Red Bull.

He brought the time great points and a handful of finishes in scenarios that were hard enough to even finish races. However, he left the team at the end of the 2018 season, only to mark his return this year as Red Bull's reserve driver (he spent his time with Renault and then McLaren, before getting his contract terminated with the latter at the end of 2022).

Talking about the test that Daniel Ricciardo had in the Red Bull at Silverstone post the British Grand Prix, team principal Christian Horner marked that his pace still remains amazing after all this time.

F1 quoted Horner,

"His times during the tire test were extremely competitive. It was a very impressive drive and we are excited to see what the rest of the season brings for Daniel on loan at Scuderia AlphaTauri."

