AlphaTauri F1 2022 season livery leaked

AlphaTauri's 2022 livery has reportedly been leaked. As per a post on Reddit, the body of the team's 2022 challenger has the acronym 'HRC' clearly visible at the back of the car.

A fan post on the official F1 subreddit r/formula1 has sent fans into a frenzy. While many doubted the credibility of the leaked livery, others thought it was legitimate due to the acronym 'HRC' being clearly visible at the back of the car. HRC stands for Honda Racing Corporation and is synonymous with MotoGP, but will be used in F1 from 2022 onwards.

The highly-awaited 2022 challenger will be unveiled on Valentine's Day, with the team having teased its rear wing in a social media post. It is, however, too early to confirm whether the leaked livery is the one AlphaTauri will run in the upcoming season as the color profiles of the teaser and leaked livery fail to match.

As per information gathered by sources such as Motorsport.com, the team will present the actual car and not just a livery stamped on top of a show car, as was done by Red Bull.

AlphaTauri failed to outperform Alpine in 2021

Despite routinely consistent performances from Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 got the best of AlphaTauri in the 2021 season. The French outfit finished fifth in the constructors' standings due to tremendous performances by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Gasly had his best-ever season in the sport, consistently proving his prowess in qualifying sessions. The Frenchman managed to qualify within the top six on 14 occasions.

The team, however, took a big hit due to inconsistent performances by Yuki Tsunoda. The 2021 rookie had an underwhelming debut season in the sport after finishing third in the previous year's F2 season. The Japanese driver failed to support Gasly during race weekends, often leading to the team's loss against Alpine.

In contrast, Alpine had a great year in the sport. Ocon became the surprise winner of the Hungarian Grand Prix after an excellent drive to the finish, beating the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton. Alonso also re-established himself as one of the best on the grid, securing his first podium in seven years at the Qatar Grand Prix in November.

With Gasly hoping for a "Brawn GP-like surprise" in 2022, AlphaTauri can be hopeful for better performances from Tsunoda, who will otherwise be treated harshly by critics in his second year of F1.

