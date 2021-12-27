Pierre Gasly: 2021 F1 season in review

Pierre Gasly cemented his place as one of the top talents in F1 in 2021. In a season where he teamed up with the much-hyped Yuki Tsunoda, Gasly dominated his team-mate and stamped his authority on the team.

Moreover, Gasly showed a new level of consistency that was missing in his previous seasons. The Frenchman produced a more polished version of himself and one that deserves a seat in one of the top teams in Formula 1.

How did Pierre Gasly's F1 2021 season look statistically?

Pierre Gasly finished the season ninth in the standings with 110 points to his name. 2021 saw Alpha Tauri struggle to get any meaningful score out of Tsunoda. The Frenchman was the only driver scoring points to keep his team's battle going against the Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso.

In a season filled with multiple eye-catching performances, one that arguably stood out was his podium-winning drive in Baku. He valiantly fought off the charging Charles Leclerc in the last few laps.

Points: 110

Position: 9th

Podiums: 1

What worked for Pierre Gasly?

For Pierre Gasly, what worked was the fact that Alpha Tauri was a quick car and one that allowed him to display his talents whenever the opportunity presented itself. Although not as consistent as Lando Norris and the Ferrari drivers, Gasly was able to challenge, and even beat, the likes of Leclerc and Norris in straight-line shootouts on multiple occasions this season.

Couple this with his utter domination of Yuki Tsunoda, it comes as a surprise, especially considering the kind of hype Tsunoda had generated at the start of the season.

What didn't work for Pierre Gasly?

Pierre Gasly is a ridiculously quick driver. This year he showed an added dimension by being consistent as well. Throughout the season, however, his level of consistency, as compared to some of the best on the grid, shows that he still has one more step to take before he can finally be considered in the same breath as those drivers.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old has tended to get involved in a few too many first lap entanglements that have cost him a lot of points this season.

What's next for Pierre Gasly in the F1 2022 season?

The 2022 season is going to be critical for the Frenchman. He is on a one-year extension with Alpha Tauri and is looking to move to a better seat. He needs to show the teams upfront that he has what it takes to perform in any condition possible. More importantly, he needs to show Red Bull's top management that he is capable of re-joining the senior team if ever there is a need.

The 2022 season could be the one where Pierre Gasly makes the jump that defines his career.

