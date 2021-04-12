Helmut Marko believes Yuki Tsunoda will be on the podium soon

Yuki Tsunoda impressed Dr. Helmut Marko in his debut race in Formula 1. Getting the Austrian's approval is the toughest task for a young Red Bull driver, and the young Japanese seems to have received it. The 77-year-old already called Tsunoda a future superstar. He also said that the rookie sensation is performing beyond his years:

"We are convinced Tsunoda will be the first Japanese driver to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix. He is only 20 years old and did nothing wrong in his first race. He has an incredibly good base speed. And the way he overtook [Lance] Stroll on the last lap in Bahrain…he was 150 meters behind him! He’s a racer at heart. His mentality is also great, he has incredible self-confidence. I am convinced we will see him on the podium soon.”

Yuki Tsunoda had issues adapting to the car

Dr. Helmut Marko also revealed that Yuki Tsunoda's diminutive size posed a few challenges for the team. The rookie is 1.59m tall and weighs 61 kgs, which makes him the shortest and lightest driver on the grid.

Speaking about Tsunoda's and Red Bull's struggles, Marko claimed that solutions weren't straightforward. However, the team was able to make adjustments to get Tsunoda comfortable in the car and simulator:

“If you can adapt the car to it then it’s definitely an advantage. He is 1.59m tall and weighs only 61kg. Adapting a normal car was quite difficult for AlphaTauri anyway. It also caused problems in the simulator, where Yuki Tsunoda needed a special seat because otherwise, he wouldn’t fit. That was not ideal at first as it caused him to suffer from aches and pains quickly.”

Yuki Tsunoda made a big splash on his debut in Formula 1. The Japanese rookie's next challenge will be to out-perform his teammate, Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman has been very impressive in the AlphaTauri for a significant time. It is safe to say that Red Bull have an embarrassment of riches in the driver department.

