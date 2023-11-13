AlphaTauri set to test Red Bull-inspired 2024 floor upgrades in the final race of the season

After having a dismal start to its 2023 campaign, the AlphaTauri F1 team has made huge strides in the second half of the season. With the heavily upgraded AT04 now a consistent points scorer, the team has scheduled an important upgrade for the season finale.

The Faenza-based team will be introducing a new floor for the Abu Dhabi GP, scheduled on November 24-26. According to a report by Forum1a.uno, the floor introduced in the season finale will serve as a bellwether for the development of its 2024 challenger.

The Italian outfit's technical side, led by Jody Egginton, has brought many upgrades late into the season to provide useful inferences for building the 2024 car. The underbody of the AT04 has undergone several revisions this season with the final version set to debut at the Yas Marina circuit.

F1 Grand Prix of Brazil

AlphaTauri are said to have made huge gains from its Singapore upgrades, where they switched to the rear suspension design of the dominant RB19. Until the upgrade, the AT04 utilized the suspension designs from its predecessor, the RB18.

The upgrades seemed to have worked wonders for the team, with the car transformed into a contender, scoring points in the American Triple header.

AlphaTauri has plenty to look forward to in the 2024 season as it will take a new name and will be under different leadership. Red Bull's sister team is reported to take on a new moniker while ditching the name of its clothing brand. Laurent Mekies, former assistant team principal Ferrari, will lead the Faenza-based team.

Apart from the change in leadership, AlphaTauri will also establish a closer technical relationship with Red Bull. The closer ties indicate that the former will heavily depend on the latter for parts that are allowed under the regulations, similar to the current dependency between Haas and Ferrari.

AlphaTauri reserve Liam Lawson outlines his 2024 plans

Liam Lawson revealed his plans for the 2024 season following his sensational cameo this season. The Kiwi replaced the injured AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo for five events, scoring points in his third outing at Singapore.

Liam Lawson in the US GP

Detailing his plans for the upcoming season, Lawson said he will continue his duties as the reserve driver for Red Bull and its sister team. He said:

“Because I've raced in most championships and I've even been in F1, I can't really go and do F2 again,” he said on Beyond the Grid podcast. “There'd be no point. I can't do Super Formula again. I could, but there's less benefit from doing it. So I think it's full focus on being reserve."

He added:

“That means a lot of simulator, which for me, I think is what helped getting into Formula 1 and adjusting to it so quickly. I've been two years now, nearly, as a reserve so I've done lots of simulator work over the last couple of years and that will just continue now into next year,...”

Lawson also capped a successful season in the Japanese Super Formula, finishing second in the standings, with three victories.