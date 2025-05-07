Alpine boss clears the air around Oliver Oakes’ resignation from team

Alpine team principal Flavio Briatore has stated that Oliver Oakes’ resignation was a personal decision. Shutting down speculation after the leadership change, the Italian suggested that the move was not the result of any internal discord within the team or its management.

Ad

Alpine announced Oakes’ departure, followed by a driver change within a span of 12 hours, sparking speculation of unrest within the organization. After the Miami GP, reports emerged that Jack Doohan would be replaced by Franco Colapinto, and Oakes’ resignation soon after fuelled rumors that the two decisions were linked.

However, Alpine and Briatore have clarified that the driver switch was part of a rotation strategy, aimed at evaluating their talent pool ahead of the 2026 season. It has been confirmed that Colapinto will race in the next five Grand Prix. Briatore, who previously led the team under its Renault guise, addressed the situation with a follow-up statement clarifying the reasoning behind Oakes’ departure.

Ad

Trending

Issuing a statement on social media on Oakes' resignation from Alpine, Briatore said:

“A lot has been said in the past 24-hours incorrectly associating the decision of Oli resigning to an alleged disagreement or that we shared different views. This is completely false and far from the truth. Me and Oli have a very good relationship and had long term ambitions to drive this team forward together.”

Ad

He added:

“We respect Oli’s decision to resign and therefore accepted his resignation. The decisions are not related to the team and are of personal nature. I will continue to be more and more involved with the team, together with the strong management we already have in place. We will work hard on improving our position this season and preparing for 2026."

Ad

Ad

Oliver Oakes also cites his Alpine resignation as a personal decision

Oliver Oakes, who has stepped down from his role as team principal of Alpine, issued a statement confirming that the decision was personal. He expressed his support for Flavio Briatore, who will take over the role for the remainder of the season.

Oakes described the Italian veteran as a fatherly figure within the team and credited him for his consistent encouragement and support. Stating his reasons behind the resignation, he said:

Ad

“It’s been a privilege to lead everyone at Enstone, what a team, what a place. It is a personal decision for me to step down. Flavio has been like a father to me, nothing but supportive since I took this role, as well as giving me the opportunity. Everyone is in place for 2026 and where this dream deserves to be.”

Ad

Oakes’ departure marks Flavio Briatore as the fourth team principal to lead Alpine since 2023. Since July that year, the team has been headed by Otmar Szafnauer, Laurent Rossi, Bruno Famin, and most recently, Oliver Oakes.

The French outfit has undergone significant structural changes during this period, including a complete revamp of its management and a shift in its power unit strategy. They have abandoned their in-house engine programme for 2026 and will instead be powered by Mercedes from that season onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More