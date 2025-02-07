Alpine boss demands exhaustive report on Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan as team conducts private test

Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan reportedly went head-to-head at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during the TPC test for Alpine. Moreover, it has been claimed that team advisor Flavio Briatore has sought detailed reports of both drivers' tests to gauge their performance.

Alpine has replaced Esteban Ocon with rookie Jack Doohan for the 2025 F1 season. However, during the off-season, Flavio Briatore also landed Colapinto in the reserve driver role.

The Argentina native impressed the grid last year in his nine races with Williams Racing, scoring immediate points. However, with James Vowles having committed to Carlos Sainz, Franco failed to land a seat until Briatore approached Williams.

As soon as Colapinto's signing was announced, rumors over Doohan's early axing began gaining steam. According to Planet F1, Doohan will only continue with Alpine if he performs consistently in the first half of the 2025 season.

Moreover, Nextgen-Auto, a French publication, has also reported that Flavio Briatore was closely monitoring Franco Colapinto and Jack Doohan's TPC test at the Barcelona circuit. Apparently, the two drivers went head-to-head in the team's 2022 and 2023 cars and also featured in a mandatory Pirelli tyre test.

Briatore, meanwhile, has reportedly sought detailed reports of the TPC test to gauge Colapinto and Doohan's performance in equal machinery. He apparently wants to judge both drivers on multiple parameters, including setup, feedback and team bonding skills.

Though, Briatore previously confirmed that Jack Doohan and Pierre Gasly will start the 2025 season for Alpine. However, he refused to shed light on the Australian driver's future.

As for Colapinto, Alpine has reportedly spent a huge sum on the promising youngster to sign him on a five-year contract. He will start the season as a reserve driver and wait for his opportunity to arise.

Franco Colapinto opens up on his role with Alpine

Franco Colapinto (Image Source: Getty)

21-year-old driver Franco Colapinto has been signed by Alpine as a reserve driver for the 2025 season. He raced nine weeks in 2024 with Williams and left an immediate impression.

Meanwhile, amid rumors swirling around his future, Colapinto opened up on his role with Alpine. Talking to Motorsport.com, he said:

"My role within the team will be to help, to help with everything I can, to bring the team back to the top, to improve the car as much as possible, and to help with everything I can. I will be very attentive to whatever happens and obviously always ready if I have to get in the car at some point. Doing all the testing, developing the new car, spending a lot of time in the simulator, and obviously being ready for anything."

He also discussed that Alpine has the potential to win races, and he had a positive first impression on his first day at the Enstone factory.

