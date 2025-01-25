Franco Colapinto makes his aspirations clear as he begins life at Alpine

Franco Colapinto, who has now become part of the Alpine F1 team in a reserve driver capacity, has revealed that he is preparing himself for a larger role within the team if he is called upon to do so. Colapinto, who made his F1 debut last year, was announced to be joining Alpine earlier this month after he was brought on from the Williams academy. The Argentinian made all nine of his starts last year with the Williams F1 team, but wasn't chosen to represent the team on the grid for the 2025 season.

The confirmed driver line-up for Alpine's 2025 team is set to include Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan. The latter had only one start for Alpine last year, and if he doesn't achieve success in the initial stages of the season, reportedly, he may be under pressure by the slightly more experienced Colapinto.

The French team's reserve driver scored an eighth place and a tenth place finish last season, giving him a total of five points. Speaking with Motorsport.com during his first day at Alpine's facility in Enstone, Colapinto highlighted what his current role in the team is.

"My role within the team will be to help, to help with everything I can, to bring the team back to the top, to improve the car as much as possible and to help with everything I can."

"I will be very attentive to whatever happens and obviously always ready if I have to get in the car at some point. Doing all the testing, developing the new car, spending a lot of time in the simulator and obviously being ready for anything," Franco Colapinto added. [quotes via RacingNews365]

Apart from his nine F1 starts last year, Franco Colapinto also participated in F2, driving for MP Motorsport and scoring a win and three podiums. He finished ninth in the standings.

Franco Colapinto believes Alpine can fight for championships

During his first day at Enstone earlier this week, Franco Colapinto also discussed his belief in the French team. The Argentine driver spoke about his start with Alpine, as well as discussing its potential to be a contender for titles in the future.

"It’s my first time in Enstone, in Alpine. I’m very happy with this moment in my racing career. My first day in the team. It’s a team that is growing a lot, that wants to get back to the top with Renault, with Alpine.

"It’s a team that deserves to be at the top and to fight for championships. It’s a pleasure to be here and visit the factory, meet the whole team, all the people who work in this team that will be at the top," he said. [quotes via RacingNews365]

Currently, Colapinto is working with the team by spending time in the simulator, helping assist with the build of the new A525 chassis as the team prepares for pre-season testing in Bahrain at the end of February.

