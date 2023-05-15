Alpine boss’ frustration fueled by Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin’s rise to the top this season

Fernando Alonso has taken four podiums in five races in 2023 placing Aston Martin second in the constructors. The ex-Alpine driver has had more success in the first five races with his new team than his entire career with Alpine. Obviously, there would be some cold blood between them.

Laurent Rossi has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with Alpine's 2023 season debut. Tough times at Alpine following last weekend's public criticism of his own team by the company's CEO Laurent Rossi, who referred to their efforts as "amateur" and "dilettante."

With French drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly earning just 14 points from five races, Alpine finished fourth last year but are currently sixth. Even worse, Fernando Alonso, a former Alpine driver, has improved with four third-place finishes, moving Aston Martin from eighth in 2022 to second with 102 points.

Rossi made it apparent that Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer, who arrived from Aston Martin in February 2022, was under fire. Alpine's goal for the season was to maintain fourth place while reducing the significant distance between them and Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

During the Miami GP weekend, there were rumours circulating that Alpine plans on bringing U.S based investors to improve the team. This is pure speculation, but it fits with the date of the sale rumors and Rossi and de Meo's attendance in Miami. The pressure will trickle down the line if the team suddenly underperforms at the worst possible time, and it appears as though it has reached Szafnauer.

How Aston Martin adapted to suit Fernando Alonso

With four podium finishes in the first five races of the 2023 season, F1 veteran Fernando Alonso is off to a strong start thanks to Aston Martin's competitive package, moving him up to third in the drivers' standings.

Even after his glory years at Ferrari in the middle of the 2000s, which seems like an eternity ago, Fernando Alonso has always supported himself to race on at the front end of the circuit. Unfortunately, he lacked the car at McLaren and subsequently Alpine.

The Spaniard said:

"I've been always working hard, but I didn't have probably the team believing in my performance, in my ability to set up the car as well and to move forward, and also I never had a fast car as I have now. So I think that's the reason. I didn't change anything but Aston Martin changed everything for me."

Aston Martin now sit second in the constructors' standings, 24 points ahead of Ferrari, who have retired twice in five races.

