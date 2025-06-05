Alpine boss sets tall goals for 2026: “Sometimes see the podium”

Alpine's executive advisor Flavio Briatore has called for patience while laying out a bold, long-term vision for his F1 team. Speaking after the Spanish Grand Prix weekend, the veteran figure admitted that 2025 would remain a transitional year as the Enstone-based outfit continues its restructuring process.

With the team languishing at the bottom of the 2025 constructors' standings, Briatore said that Alpine needs to resolve internal issues before expecting gains on track. However, he has set ambitious targets for 2026.

"When you are in Formula 1, you're dreaming as well to do the job. You hope... The team is not performing like I wanted because we still have a lot of the situation in the team is not clear. But we need to clear up everything. Before we start performing like I want. I believe we need all of 2025 now, and we need 2026 to be competitive, to at least sometimes see the podium very close," Briatore told F1.

Alpine's 2025 season has been marred by poor results and a shifting driver lineup. Pierre Gasly has carried the bulk of the load, scoring all the team's 11 points after the team endured a pointless run across Australia, Japan, and China. Rookie Jack Doohan struggled early, with multiple on-track incidents and a lack of rhythm leading to his replacement by Franco Colapinto during the European triple-header.

Alpine Team Principal Oliver Oakes speaks with Flavio Briatore in the Saudi Arabia hospitality suite. Source: Getty

The team's struggles have extended beyond the racetrack. After taking charge in mid-2024, Oliver Oakes resigned as team principal following this year's Miami GP. The Italian gave an update on the issue during the Barcelona weekend. He said:

"We're looking. For the moment, nothing changed. I feel sorry for Ollie (Oliver Oakes), honestly, because I had a very good relationship with him. He was a good team principal... We're looking. We don't want to make any mistake. I'm prepared to take some time."

With racing director Dave Greenwood handling official duties during race weekends, Alpine continues the 2025 campaign without a permanent figurehead.

Flavio Briatore focuses on Alpine's 2026 rebuild with Mercedes power and the Hypertech project

Flavio Briatore during the F1 Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit. Source: Getty

Aiming to reshape Alpine into a competitive force by 2026, Flavio Briatore emphasized a new technical direction with the upcoming regulation changes. The team has already confirmed a long-term engine supply deal with Mercedes, who will provide power units and gearboxes for the A525 Renaults.

"We're looking for next year as well, for the new engine and the new gearbox from Mercedes-Benz. So, this is our goal for next year. In the meantime, we need to be more competitive. We are not competitive for the moment, like I want, but takes time," Briatore added. (via F1)

The Mercedes agreement coincides with the French team's decision to shut down its long-running Viry-Chatillon engine program, which has powered the team since Renault's first F1 foray in the 1970s. The site is being restructured into Hypertech Alpine, an innovation hub for vehicles and engineering talent.

The team currently sits at the bottom of the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship with just 11 points, far from Briatore's podium dream. However, he has experience with turning teams into multiple championship-winning squads at Benetton and Renault during the Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso eras.

